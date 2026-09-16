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Kyrgyzstan Seeks South Korean Capital for Industrial Shift

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov is attempting to pivot Kyrgyzstan's industrial base toward high-tech production through a strategic partnership with South Korea. During a recent summit, Japarov proposed the creation of a joint investment fund—branded as "Central Asia & Republic of Korea"—designed to finance industrial projects and localize production.

Regional development and investment
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Regional development and investment

The initiative targets sectors where South Korea holds a competitive edge: electronics, chemicals, and specialized machinery. According to Japarov, the goal is to move beyond simple imports and establish a domestic manufacturing presence.

Industrial Localization and High-Tech Ambitions

The President's proposal focuses on several specific economic shifts:

  • Technology Transfer: Transitioning from the consumption of Korean goods to the local assembly and production of those same products.
  • Sectoral Focus: Priority is given to high-tech industries, including the potential for electronics and chemical plants.
  • Timeline: Japarov aims to see these industrial changes materialize between 2027 and 2028.

The administration believes that this shift will reduce dependence on foreign imports and modernize the national economy. Japarov noted that the transition is a move toward "stable economic growth" via the integration of professional Korean expertise into the Kyrgyz market.

Investment Framework and Capital Flows

The proposed investment fund is intended to act as a vehicle for capital from both governments. While the specific scale of the fund remains undefined, the stated objective is to provide the necessary financing for the aforementioned industrial projects.

In addition to the fund, Japarov emphasized the need for the creation of "green" mobility solutions and the development of energy-efficient infrastructure, suggesting that South Korea's experience in these fields is a priority for Kyrgyzstan.

Trade and Regional Integration

The economic strategy extends to regional trade. Japarov expressed a desire to integrate Kyrgyzstan into Korean supply chains and mentioned the possibility of organizing a "Bishkek+25" summit by 2027 to broaden these ties. This indicates an attempt to position Kyrgyzstan as a gateway for Korean capital into the broader Central Asian region.

The initiative concludes with a focus on the practical application of technology, with Japarov stating that the ultimate measure of success will be the actual delivery of high-tech equipment and the establishment of functioning factories on Kyrgyz soil.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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