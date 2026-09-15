Strait of Hormuz tensions: New Delhi raises alarm over maritime blockades

New Delhi has expressed deep concern over potential blockades in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab-el-Mandeb strait following a series of attacks on oil tankers in the region. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday underscored that the safety of seafarers and the guarantee of safe navigation are critical priorities for the government.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Cpl. Gary Jayne III, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Strait of Hormuz

Despite the volatility, the MEA confirmed that India's oil supplies from the Red Sea region remain unaffected. However, the situation remains critical for personnel on the ground; the government noted that Oman is currently assisting in search operations for an Indian seafarer missing after an attack on a tanker.

The government's stance focuses on the strict adherence to international maritime law, particularly as tensions persist involving the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. India continues to push for dialogue and peaceful resolutions to prevent further escalation in these strategic waterways.