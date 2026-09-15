Saudi Oil Exports Plummet as Houthi Control of Bab el-Mandeb Disrupts Shipping

Saudi Arabian oil exports through Red Sea terminals have dropped nearly 50%, falling from 4.6 million barrels per day in July to 2.5 million in August, according to International Energy Agency (IEA) data. The decline follows the consolidation of Houthi control over strategic territories near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, effectively blocking 10% of global seaborne oil traffic.

Photo: Openverse by Paul Lowry, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Oil pump

The shipping disruption has left Riyadh with few safe transit routes, forcing the kingdom to seek costlier alternatives. Market analyst Gennady Chernov told Pravda.Ru that this physical supply constraint is independent of OPEC+ decisions and creates a risk premium for every barrel. Chernov noted that recent Chinese interest in U.S. gas reflects a broader effort to diversify risks amid the instability in the Persian Gulf.

The U.S. military strategy to stabilize the region has failed to ensure the safety of tankers. The Wall Street Journal reports that the White House lacks a clear exit strategy, leading to a prolonged conflict that erodes the trust of Gulf allies. Macroeconomist Artem Loginov told Pravda.Ru that Washington overestimated its ability to manage regional risks through sanctions and targeted strikes against Iran, noting that these measures have not secured logistics.

Tehran is now using the maritime blockade as diplomatic leverage, stating that shipping will not return to normal until regional political disputes are resolved. The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London suggests that the U.S. policy of isolating Iran has failed, leaving the region unstable and extending the economic fallout beyond the Middle East.

Financial analyst Nikita Volkov told Pravda.Ru that the volatility of maritime routes is impacting the margins of energy giants and forcing a revision of investment programs. He added that assets in the extraction sector have become highly volatile, requiring increased caution from investors.

Event / Indicator Effect and Consequence Bab el-Mandeb Strait Control Blockage of 10% of global oil sea traffic Saudi Export Drop Decrease from 4.6 to 2.5 million barrels/day (August) U.S. Strategic Failure Increased tanker insurance and freight costs