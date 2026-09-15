Finland Finds Secret Route to Move Banned Goods Into Russia

Finnish customs officials uncovered a sanctions evasion scheme used to ship hydraulic pumps, engines, and valves to Russia during 2022 and 2023. The shipments, valued at 5.9 million euros, were dispatched by two companies based in Eastern Finland.

Photo: www.flickr.com by CGP Grey, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Finland flag

Customs declarations listed Kazakhstan and Turkey as the final destinations, but investigators determined the goods actually crossed into Russia. Authorities are finalizing the investigation into gross violations of the sanctions regime. The case will be transferred to the Eastern Finland prosecutor's office by the end of the year to decide on formal charges.

Two individuals are suspected in the scheme. One suspect is already facing four similar cases in the South Karelia District Court.

The case comes amid a shift in Finnish judicial practice regarding prohibited exports. On July 1, the South Karelia District Court issued its first custodial sentence for such offenses, sentencing an entrepreneur from Lappeenranta to three years and eight months in prison. The defendant had shipped 164 trucks and trailers to Russia by mislabeling the shipments as bound for Turkey and Kazakhstan. Previously, courts had typically issued suspended sentences.

The breakdown of trade ties and border closures have forced a quarter of Finnish exporting companies to cease operations entirely after failing to find alternative markets. Despite these restrictions, Finland continues to import nickel, ammonia, and approximately 40 other product groups from Russia that remain exempt from sanctions.