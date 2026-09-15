Russia Overtakes Kazakhstan as Primary Wheat Supplier to Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has shifted its wheat sourcing toward Russia, significantly reducing reliance on Kazakhstan during the first half of 2026. Data from the Kyrgyz statistical service reveals a sharp divergence in trade flows, suggesting a structural shift in the region's grain market driven by price disparities.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Wheat

Wheat: A Sharp Reversal

In the first six months of the year, Russia exported 220,200 tons of wheat to Kyrgyzstan, valued at $47.1 million. This represents a 4.8-fold increase compared to the same period last year.

Conversely, Kazakh exports plummeted. Kyrgyzstan purchased only 64,300 tons of wheat from Kazakhstan, totaling $14.5 million—a 50% drop in monetary terms year-on-year. In physical volume, Russian shipments now outweigh Kazakh supplies by 3.4 times.

Barley: Russia Gains Ground

Russian barley exports showed a similar trajectory of rapid expansion. Shipments rose from a negligible 50 tons ($9,800) last year to 15,200 tons ($2.98 million) in H1 2026—a more than 300-fold increase in volume.

Despite this surge, Kazakhstan maintains a slight edge in the barley segment, supplying 16,800 tons valued at $3.3 million.

The Price Gap: Russian Surplus vs. Kazakh Costs

The shift is not a coincidence of logistics but a result of significant pricing imbalances. According to Evgeny Karabanov, head of the analytics committee of the Grain Union of Kazakhstan, Russian producers are struggling to export surplus grain to traditional global markets and are pivoting toward Central Asia.

The evidence is found in the farm-gate prices. In Russia's Rostov region—a primary grain hub—fourth-class wheat is offered at approximately 6,000 rubles per ton (roughly 31,500 tenge). In Kazakhstan, the same grade of wheat costs between 85,000 and 90,000 tenge per ton.

This price delta creates a systemic risk for Kazakh farmers. As Kyrgyzstan and potentially other regional buyers reorient toward cheaper Russian grain, Kazakhstan faces a potential collapse in demand, which could trigger a financial crisis for domestic producers who cannot compete with the Russian surplus.