Vietnam's ROX Group to Build $1.5 Billion Integrated Hub in Uzbekistan's Capital

Tashkent is expanding its urban footprint with the planned development of Uchtepa City, a mixed-use district valued at $1.5 billion. The project marks a significant commitment from Vietnam's ROX Group, shifting from high-level diplomatic discussions to a concrete capital expenditure in the Uzbek capital.

Photo: www.flickr.com by Loozrboy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Construction site

Structural Shift: From Residential to Integrated Hub

The first phase centers on a 37-hectare plot. Rather than a simple housing estate, the development is structured as an integrated urban center. The blueprint includes:

Residential quarters and business centers;

Hotel and hospitality infrastructure;

Retail and entertainment complexes;

Upgraded municipal engineering and new utility networks.

The project aims to generate 20,000 jobs upon completion, suggesting a move toward creating local employment hubs outside the traditional city center.

Capital Flow and Implementation

The investment is driven by ROX Group, led by founder Anh Tuan Chan. The project follows recent direct negotiations between the investor and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, where both parties agreed to accelerate the launch of investment projects via a dedicated implementation framework.

While the project is currently in the planning and announcement stage, the transition from a "roadmap" to the actual deployment of $1.5 billion in the Uchtepa district will be the primary indicator of the project's real impact on Tashkent's economic geography.