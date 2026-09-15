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Foreign Capital Dominates Kazakhstan's Wholesale Trade as Retail Shifts

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's trade sector is exhibiting a sharp divide between the retail and wholesale segments, with foreign capital securing a dominant foothold in the latter. While retail remains largely in private local hands, the wholesale engine of the economy is increasingly driven by international players.

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Retail store

The Wholesale Stronghold

Wholesale trade volume reached 34.7 trillion tenge in the first eight months of 2026, a 6.7% increase in real terms. The most striking detail is the ownership structure: foreign companies now control 32.3% of the market, accounting for 11.2 trillion tenge. Private local ownership stands at 63.6%, while the state's presence has shrunk to 4.1%.

This foreign concentration is not uniform across the country. In the Atyrau region, foreign companies control a staggering 88.3% of wholesale sales. Almaty follows with 41.9%, while the North Kazakhstan and Astana regions show lower concentrations at 19% and 15.6% respectively.

Growth in the wholesale sector is uneven. Shymkent leads the surge with a 38.9% increase, followed by Turkistan (36.7%) and Pavlodar (33.4%). Conversely, the Atyrau region—despite the high share of foreign capital—saw a 4% decline in volume.

Retail: Localized but Shifting

Retail sales for the same period totaled 17 trillion tenge, reflecting a 4.5% real-term increase. Unlike wholesale, retail is overwhelmingly local: private domestic enterprises manage 15.2 trillion tenge (89.2% of the market), while foreign entities hold only 10.8% (1.8 trillion tenge).

The retail split between goods is clear: non-food items dominate, accounting for 11.2 trillion tenge (65.9%), while food products make up 5.8 trillion tenge.

Geographically, Almaty remains the retail hub with 5.5 trillion tenge in sales, followed by Astana (2.4 trillion) and the Karaganda region (1.2 trillion). However, the fastest growth is occurring in the Turkistan region (+18.6%) and the Almaty region (+13.1%), suggesting a shift in consumer activity toward these areas.

The Structural Undercurrent

These figures mask a deeper transformation. While formal trade volumes rise, traditional trade formats are collapsing; markets and kiosks are steadily disappearing from the Kazakh landscape.

Furthermore, the growth in official figures is countered by a rise in the shadow economy. In 2025, the share of unobserved activity in trade grew from 2.97% to 3.07% of GDP, contributing to an overall non-observed economy that represents 15.69% of the nation's GDP.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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