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World Bank Funds Technical Support for Kyrgyzstan's Largest Hydro Project

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank are coordinating a technical support package for the Kambar-Ata-1 hydropower plant. The project is designed to be the largest hydroelectric facility in the country.

Chemalskaya HPP
Photo: Own work by RG72, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Chemalskaya HPP

Technical Specifications and Capacity

The Kambar-Ata-1 project has the following design parameters:

  • Installed Capacity: 1,860 MW
  • Reservoir Volume: 5.6 billion cubic meters
  • Water Discharge: 256 cubic meters per second

The project is currently in the preparatory stage. Work focuses on the construction of access roads, energy infrastructure, and the procurement of construction materials.

Engineering Constraints and Risks

The project site is subject to seismic risks. Technical specifications require the facility to withstand seismic activity up to 23.6 magnitude. Specialists are currently calculating the necessary reinforcements for the dam and spillways to ensure structural integrity during the construction phase.

Funding and Technical Support

The World Bank is providing financial and technical oversight. In 2024, the bank allocated an additional $13.6 million specifically for technical support. This funding covers:

  • Technical and economic feasibility studies.
  • Ecological and social impact assessments.
  • Financial and commercial modeling.

These resources are intended to refine the project's design and ensure the facility meets international engineering and safety standards before full-scale operation begins.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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