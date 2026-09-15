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China Launches First Industrial Line to Extract Rubidium and Cesium from Waste

World

China has launched the world's first industrial-scale production line dedicated to extracting rubidium and cesium from lithium production waste. The facility, located in the Jiangxi province, was developed through a partnership between the Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium corporation and the Institute of Engineering Process of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

Several lithium-iron-phosphate elements
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Yo-Co-Man, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Several lithium-iron-phosphate elements

The plant has an annual processing capacity of 500 tons. It utilizes spent lithium-ion batteries and other lithium production tailings as raw materials. While the extraction of these elements was previously limited to laboratory settings, this industrial implementation aims to increase recycling profitability and reduce environmental impact by decreasing the volume of waste dumps.

Rubidium (Rb) and cesium (Cs) are rare alkali metals essential for high-tech sectors. Their primary applications include the production of ultra-precise atomic clocks and sensors for quantum computing, as well as fuel cell components and specialized alloys for the aerospace industry.

The project establishes a closed-loop system, converting lithium industry by-products into critical resources for the data economy and the defense sector. Macroeconomist Artem Loginov stated that the launch of this line reinforces China's monopoly on the deep processing of rare earths, reducing domestic reliance on primary mining and providing a pricing advantage in industries ranging from electric vehicles to satellite communications.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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