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Kazakhstan to Legalize Shadow Crypto Assets via Voluntary Disclosure

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is preparing a mechanism to bring undisclosed digital assets into the legal fold. Vice-Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Gizzat Baitursynov stated that a voluntary declaration process will be finalized by the end of the year.

Bitcoin mining
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mirko Tobias Schäfer, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Bitcoin mining

Asset Migration and Compliance

The initiative allows individuals and legal entities to transfer previously acquired or mined assets to licensed Kazakhstani platforms. The government emphasizes that these transfers must comply with national financial monitoring requirements, signaling a move toward stricter oversight of crypto-wealth originating from the grey market.

Mining: Tax Incentives and Energy Access

To stabilize the mining sector, the ministry is pursuing two structural changes: introducing tax incentives to bring mining revenues into official statistics and granting miners access to the wholesale electricity market on equal terms. This suggests an attempt to shift the industry from an opportunistic activity to a regulated economic sector.

Off-Grid Energy: The Flaring Solution

A significant shift in energy strategy involves utilizing associated petroleum gas (APG) that is currently flared or reinjected into the ground. The government has developed a mechanism allowing miners to install autonomous power plants directly at oil fields in agreement with subsoil users. A similar approach is being considered for mine methane.

By decoupling mining from the national grid, the state aims to monetize waste gas without increasing the load on the unified electricity system. This structural pivot attempts to solve two problems at once: reducing environmental waste from flaring and creating a localized energy source for energy-intensive computation.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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