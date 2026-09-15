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Kyrgyzstan's Energy Imports: The Persistence of Barter

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan's oil and gas imports for the first half of 2026 reached 97.8 million, a slight increase from the 94.7 million recorded during the same period last year.

Oil pumps
Photo: flickr.com by CGP Grey, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Oil pumps

While the total volume shows minimal movement, the internal structure of these transactions reveals a heavy reliance on non-cash settlements. Barter operations accounted for 97% of all energy imports.

In absolute terms, traditional cash-based imports totaled only 2.4 million. The remaining volume—roughly 630 thousand—was settled via netting and other non-monetary exchange mechanisms.

This structural dominance of barter indicates that Kyrgyzstan's energy security continues to depend on commodity swaps rather than liquid financial transactions. Such arrangements typically involve exchanging raw materials or services for fuel, bypassing standard currency markets.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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