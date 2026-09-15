Uzbekistan and South Korea Map Out $4 Billion Investment Pipeline

Uzbekistan and South Korea have identified a portfolio of 120 projects with a combined estimated value of $4 billion. The framework was established during a business forum in Seoul, where the Uzbek president met with over 300 representatives from the public sector and private industry, including financial institutions and industrial leaders.
The core of the agreement focuses on a structural shift: combining Uzbekistan's raw material base with South Korean capital and technology. This approach suggests a move away from simple resource extraction toward integrated domestic manufacturing.
The projects target several high-value sectors:
While the $4 billion figure represents a planned pipeline rather than immediate capital injection, the breadth of the 120 projects indicates a systemic attempt to diversify Uzbekistan's industrial base through South Korean technical expertise.
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