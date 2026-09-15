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Uzbekistan and South Korea Map Out $4 Billion Investment Pipeline

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan and South Korea have identified a portfolio of 120 projects with a combined estimated value of $4 billion. The framework was established during a business forum in Seoul, where the Uzbek president met with over 300 representatives from the public sector and private industry, including financial institutions and industrial leaders.

South Korean flags
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Korea.net / Korean Culture and Information Service, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
South Korean flags

From Resources to Value-Added Production

The core of the agreement focuses on a structural shift: combining Uzbekistan's raw material base with South Korean capital and technology. This approach suggests a move away from simple resource extraction toward integrated domestic manufacturing.

The projects target several high-value sectors:

  • Industrial & Energy: Modernizing infrastructure and production capacity.
  • Technology: Microelectronics and digital systems.
  • Life Sciences: Biotechnology.
  • Logistics: Transport infrastructure.

While the $4 billion figure represents a planned pipeline rather than immediate capital injection, the breadth of the 120 projects indicates a systemic attempt to diversify Uzbekistan's industrial base through South Korean technical expertise.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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