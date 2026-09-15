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From Landlocked to Land-Linked: Uzbekistan’s Pivot to a Multi-Corridor Economy

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

For decades, Uzbekistan’s double-landlocked status was viewed as a geographic liability. However, recent data suggests a structural pivot: the country is transforming logistics from a cost center into a standalone export industry. In 2025, transport services accounted for 33% of Uzbekistan's service exports, a figure that climbed to 36.2% by May 2026.

Freight containers
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Freight containers

The Cost of Distance

The economic urgency of this shift is driven by staggering overheads. World Bank estimates show that shipping a container from Uzbekistan to Rotterdam exceeds €5,000, and to Shanghai, €5,500. For some agricultural exporters, transport costs can reach 200% of production costs. This reality has shifted the state's focus: competitiveness is no longer sought through production subsidies, but through the aggressive optimization of corridors and customs.

Strategic Territorialization

Under the Concept for the Development of the Transport and Logistics System until 2030, Uzbekistan is moving away from fragmented planning toward territorial specialization. As of July 2026, the government has designated specific "gates" to anchor different geopolitical vectors:

  • Khanabad: The gateway to China.
  • Alat: The entry point for the Middle Corridor.
  • Termez: The hub for the Trans-Afghan corridor.

To support this, the state is allocating 300 hectares of land for logistics centers and providing $200 million in annual preferential credit lines. This is a move toward 3PL and 4PL logistics, where the focus shifts from simple hauling to full supply-chain management.

The Multi-Vector Portfolio

Rather than betting on a single route, Tashkent is diversifying its risk across five primary axes:

The Middle Corridor (East-West): Linking China to Europe via the Caspian and Caucasus. This route offers a politically diversified alternative for high-value goods.

North-South: Extending beyond Russia and Kazakhstan to reach Persian Gulf ports via Turkmenistan and Iran—critical for the export of chemicals and minerals.

China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan: A direct rail link designed to reduce reliance on a single transit point through Kazakhstan and integrate the Fergana Valley into Eurasian chains.

The Trans-Afghan Route: The most high-risk, high-reward vector. Connecting Termez to Karachi and Gwadar, this route potentially opens the Uzbek economy to a South Asian market of 2 billion people, slashing delivery times from the Pacific to Europe to just eight days.

Institutional Frameworks: TRACECA and CAREC serve as the regulatory backbone, ensuring synchronization of customs and infrastructure across borders.

Digital Friction Reduction

Uzbekistan is treating customs digitalization as a primary tool for value creation. The "Export in Three Steps" system, launched in 2024, reduced customs clearance time from one day to one hour and cut export costs by 35%. By April 2025, the implementation of auto-clearance reduced manual labor by 75% and physical inspections by nearly half, utilizing machine learning to target high-risk shipments.

Structural Outlook

The shift is evident in the GDP composition: the transport and storage sector rose to 6% of GDP in Q1 2026. The goal for 2030 is concrete: double international freight volumes, triple the capacity of logistics centers, and reach 55th place in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index (LPI).

By integrating Special Economic Zones (SEZs) with intermodal hubs and replacing paper-based trade with digital platforms, Uzbekistan is attempting to monetize its geography. If the Khanabad–Angren–Alat–Termez chain becomes fully operational, the country ceases to be a landlocked prisoner of its neighbors and becomes a regional redistribution hub for Eurasia.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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