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Trump Pressures EU to Move Industrial Production to US

World

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified economic pressure on the European Union to force major industrial enterprises to relocate their production capacities to the United States, according to Andrey Koshkin, head of the Department of Political Analysis and Socio-Psychological Processes at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Donald Trump

Koshkin states that the White House is systematically weakening European economies by mandating the purchase of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) at prices three to four times higher than market rates. This financial strain places industrial leaders, particularly in Germany, in a position where they must either face bankruptcy or move their operations to the U.S.

This economic shift is linked to a broader diplomatic rift. President Trump recently criticized EU member states via Truth Social, asserting that nations which failed to support Washington during tensions with Iran—specifically regarding the Strait of Hormuz—must compensate the U.S. for resulting damages. Trump noted that most NATO members effectively withdrew their assistance in the Hormuz region.

The shift in strategy extends to military spending. Koshkin notes that Washington has effectively transferred the financial burden of supporting Ukraine to European nations. While EU countries now provide and pay for arms and ammunition to cover deficits, the U.S. is operating in a mode of resource conservation. This environment has forced European cities to integrate into new defense supply chains to restructure their production.

As a result of this pressure, Europe is exploring security alternatives to the American "nuclear umbrella," including the potential use of France's nuclear capabilities. Some nations continue to maintain non-nuclear status while navigating the competing interests of Paris and Washington. Simultaneously, the U.S. continues to apply economic leverage against Tehran, further increasing international tension.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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