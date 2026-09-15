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Kazakhstan Moves to Displace Global Stablecoins with Regulated Local Alternatives

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Kazakhstan is shifting its digital asset strategy from mere tolerance of global stablecoins to the active development of domestic equivalents. The National Bank is positioning regulated, local tokens as a safer alternative to USDT and USDC, which the regulator now explicitly classifies as "unsecured" assets within the Kazakh jurisdiction.

Digital currency
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Digital currency

Binur Zhalenov, Deputy Chairman of the National Bank, confirmed that the legal framework for the issuance and circulation of stablecoins is already operational. The regulator is currently overseeing five projects within its "regulatory sandbox," including the Tenge-backed EVO stablecoin used for cryptocurrency trading on local exchanges and a recently launched integration within Telegram's Wallet.

The structural shift lies in the National Bank's approach to risk and collateral. To issue a stablecoin in Kazakhstan, an organization must obtain a digital asset platform operator license. Zhalenov emphasized that the regulatory requirement is strict: every token must be fully backed by cash deposits or short-term securities.

This creates a sharp distinction between local and international assets. Because the issuers of USDT (based in Panama) and USDC (based in the US) operate outside Kazakh jurisdiction, the National Bank cannot verify their reserves or protect consumers in the event of a collapse. Consequently, while the circulation of these global coins remains legal, the regulator views them as unsecured risks.

The National Bank is now encouraging local issuers or entities within the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) to launch their own dollar-pegged stablecoins (e.g., a hypothetical "USDTKZ"). By moving the issuance of dollar-linked assets into a domestic regulatory perimeter, Kazakhstan aims to capture the liquidity currently flowing into offshore assets while maintaining oversight of the underlying collateral.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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