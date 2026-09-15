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Copper Paradox: Kazakhstan’s Resource Boom vs. Processing Void

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Kazakhstan has scaled its copper mining and concentrate production to significant heights, yet it has failed to build a corresponding downstream infrastructure. The result is a structural imbalance where the country's expanded raw output is largely shipped abroad for smelting and refining, exporting potential value and technological growth alongside the ore.

Copper
Photo: flickr.com by James St. John, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Copper

The disparity is highlighted by economist Zhanat Nugaliyev, head of Integrity Astana. While the mining and metallurgical sector remains a pillar of the economy-producing 19 trillion tenge in 2025 and employing over 200,000 people-the internal architecture of the industry is uneven. Modernization has been concentrated at the extraction and enrichment stages, leaving the smelting capacity frozen in time.

A Soviet Legacy in a Modern Market

The bottleneck is physical and chronological. Kazakhstan's primary copper smelting capacity relies on plants commissioned decades ago: the Balkhash plant dates back to 1938 and the Jezkazgan plant to 1971. While these facilities have undergone maintenance, the country has not commissioned a single large-scale copper smelter since independence.

In contrast, the upstream sector has flourished. The development of new mines and enrichment plants-such as Aktogay, Bozshakol, Shatyrkul, and Nurkazgan-has surged. This creation of a modern raw material base without a matching expansion in smelting capacity has forced the country to rely on foreign processing for its surplus concentrate.

The Value Chain Gap

The data reflects this systemic leakage. In 2025, copper ores and concentrates accounted for 3.6% of Kazakhstan's total merchandise exports, valued at approximately $2.8 billion, with a physical volume of 1.42 million tons.

Nugaliyev argues that the real measure of industrial depth is not just the production of cathode copper-which is a primary processed product-but the subsequent stages. The gap lies in the transition from metal to high-value goods: wire, cables, foil, alloys, and electrical components. It is at these stages that industrial ecosystems form, driving demand for specialized engineering, logistics, and high-skilled labor.

Capital vs. Strategy

The lack of processing capacity is not a result of a capital shortage. In 2024 alone, investments in the mining and metallurgical complex exceeded 1.7 trillion tenge. However, the allocation of these funds reveals a strategic preference for the "easy" end of the chain: exploring new deposits and enriching ore, rather than investing in the complex, capital-intensive process of secondary smelting and fabrication.

This structure is partly a hangover from the Soviet era, where Kazakhstan was designed as a raw material hub for a larger union, with final processing located in other republics. Post-1991, the priority shifted toward stabilization and survival, followed by a push for volume over value.

The Path to Industrial Sovereignty

Moving away from a raw-material model does not mean an arbitrary ban on concentrate exports. For an open economy, Nugaliyev notes, every stage of processing must be economically viable, depending on energy costs, infrastructure, and market demand.

The growth of a domestic copper processing chain is therefore not just a metallurgical task, but a broader industrial one. Production of cables or electronic components only makes sense if there is a corresponding growth in domestic construction, machinery, and electronics sectors.

Ultimately, the evidence suggests that while Kazakhstan controls its resources, it does not control the value chain. True industrial sovereignty, according to the analysis, is the ability to decide-based on market conditions-whether to export the ore, the metal, or the finished industrial product, rather than being structurally forced to export the raw material.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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