Tashkent Links with Nanjing: Uzbekistan Eyes East China’s Logistics Hub

Uzbekistan is expanding its cargo aviation network with the launch of regular flights between Tashkent and Nanjing. Scheduled to begin on October 12, the service will operate three times a week using Airbus A330 freighter aircraft.

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Airplane in the sky

The agreement follows negotiations between Uzbekistan Airports and two Chinese carriers: Jiangxi International Cargo Airlines and Beijing Capital Airlines. By targeting Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu province, Uzbekistan connects directly to one of East China’s primary industrial and logistics clusters.

The flights will operate bidirectionally, focusing on two primary cargo streams: industrial equipment and cross-border e-commerce goods. This shift toward high-frequency, specialized cargo routes suggests a move to integrate Uzbekistan more tightly into the digital trade loops of the Asia-Pacific region.

Technical arrangements for the launch include the synchronization of ground handling, warehousing, and refueling infrastructure, alongside personnel training to manage the increased volume of specialized freight.

This development is part of a broader diversification of Uzbekistan's air corridors, coinciding with other new long-haul links, including a scheduled direct connection between Tashkent and Mauritius starting December 26.