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China Moves Deeper Into Kazakhstan’s Uranium Market: What It Means for the West

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

Kazatomprom could sell its entire uranium output to Eastern markets, but the company intends to keep its supply chain diversified. Dastan Kosherbayev, Director for Strategy and International Development, stated this during the World Nuclear Symposium in London.

Kazakhstan
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Меридианец, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Kazakhstan

Currently, Eastern markets account for approximately half of Kazatomprom's annual sales, with the remainder split evenly between Europe and the United States.

Demand from Eastern buyers continues to rise. These clients treat uranium as a strategic asset, prioritizing guaranteed physical volumes over price fluctuations. "We are in a situation where we could sell our entire production to the East, and there would still be additional demand," Kosherbayev told World Nuclear News.

In contrast, activity in Western markets remains lower. Kazatomprom is waiting for Western nations to transition from announced nuclear expansion plans to actual construction projects.

Canadian partner Cameco, which operates the Inkai joint venture with Kazatomprom, also noted a shift in buyer behavior. According to Cameco, customers are now willing to pay a premium for reliability and stable jurisdictions. However, current price levels remain insufficient to justify reopening the company's mothballed production assets.

The market is also seeing interest from Big Tech corporations. Driven by the power requirements of data centers, these companies are exploring options ranging from building their own reactors and securing long-term power purchase agreements to direct uranium procurement.

Industry analysts suggest the market has moved beyond a standard price cycle into a new phase defined by energy security and competition for long-term fuel supplies.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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