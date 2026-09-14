Chinese Firms Invest $140 Million to Turn Uzbekistan Textile Hub

Uzbekistan's Jizzakh region is attempting to shift its economic model from a raw material supplier to a vertically integrated producer. Recent negotiations between regional leadership and Chinese firms, including Boshiran and Huafu Fashion Co., Ltd., signal a move toward creating a closed-loop cycle: growing raw materials, processing them locally, and exporting finished high-value products.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Inna Novikova is licensed under Все права защищены Embroidered dress and bright fabrics on the market

The $140 Million Bet on Cotton

The centerpiece of this transition is a $140 million cotton cluster project spearheaded by Boshiran. Rather than simply increasing yields, the project focuses on structural upgrades to the agricultural chain:

Input Modernization: Introduction of high-yield cotton varieties and liquid mineral fertilizers.

Introduction of high-yield cotton varieties and liquid mineral fertilizers. Infrastructure: Implementation of drip irrigation to optimize water usage.

Implementation of drip irrigation to optimize water usage. Technical Support: Establishing service centers for agricultural machinery.

This move targets the "added value" gap. By integrating the production of fertilizers and processing centers within the region, Jizzakh aims to reduce dependence on imported agricultural inputs and raw material exports.

Industrial Reclamation and Textile Depth

A critical indicator of the region's strategy is the focus on deep processing. The goal is to move beyond exporting raw cotton toward the production of finished textiles, which creates more stable export revenues and local employment.

Notably, the strategy includes the rehabilitation of dormant assets. Discussions are underway to restart the "Kentex" and Sharof Rashidov textile mills. This suggests a preference for reviving existing industrial capacity over relying solely on greenfield investments.

Economic Shift: From Volume to Value

The current investment drive in Jizzakh reflects a broader shift in Uzbekistan's approach to foreign capital. The focus has migrated from the sheer volume of investment to its structural impact. The metrics of success are no longer just dollar amounts, but the transfer of technology, the creation of specialized jobs, and the opening of new export markets.

This transition is supported by recent regulatory changes aimed at reducing business barriers and improving the investment climate, as outlined in the presidential decree concerning the support of entrepreneurship. For Jizzakh, the objective is clear: transform the regional economy into a manufacturing hub where the entire production chain—from seed to garment—stays within the territory.