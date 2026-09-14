World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Chinese Firms Invest $140 Million to Turn Uzbekistan Textile Hub

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan's Jizzakh region is attempting to shift its economic model from a raw material supplier to a vertically integrated producer. Recent negotiations between regional leadership and Chinese firms, including Boshiran and Huafu Fashion Co., Ltd., signal a move toward creating a closed-loop cycle: growing raw materials, processing them locally, and exporting finished high-value products.

Embroidered dress and bright fabrics on the market
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Inna Novikova is licensed under Все права защищены
Embroidered dress and bright fabrics on the market

The $140 Million Bet on Cotton

The centerpiece of this transition is a $140 million cotton cluster project spearheaded by Boshiran. Rather than simply increasing yields, the project focuses on structural upgrades to the agricultural chain:

  • Input Modernization: Introduction of high-yield cotton varieties and liquid mineral fertilizers.
  • Infrastructure: Implementation of drip irrigation to optimize water usage.
  • Technical Support: Establishing service centers for agricultural machinery.

This move targets the "added value" gap. By integrating the production of fertilizers and processing centers within the region, Jizzakh aims to reduce dependence on imported agricultural inputs and raw material exports.

Industrial Reclamation and Textile Depth

A critical indicator of the region's strategy is the focus on deep processing. The goal is to move beyond exporting raw cotton toward the production of finished textiles, which creates more stable export revenues and local employment.

Notably, the strategy includes the rehabilitation of dormant assets. Discussions are underway to restart the "Kentex" and Sharof Rashidov textile mills. This suggests a preference for reviving existing industrial capacity over relying solely on greenfield investments.

Economic Shift: From Volume to Value

The current investment drive in Jizzakh reflects a broader shift in Uzbekistan's approach to foreign capital. The focus has migrated from the sheer volume of investment to its structural impact. The metrics of success are no longer just dollar amounts, but the transfer of technology, the creation of specialized jobs, and the opening of new export markets.

This transition is supported by recent regulatory changes aimed at reducing business barriers and improving the investment climate, as outlined in the presidential decree concerning the support of entrepreneurship. For Jizzakh, the objective is clear: transform the regional economy into a manufacturing hub where the entire production chain—from seed to garment—stays within the territory.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Putin, Witkoff, Kushner and Zelensky Outline Ukraine Peace Deal and Major Russia-US Projects
Europe
Putin, Witkoff, Kushner and Zelensky Outline Ukraine Peace Deal and Major Russia-US Projects
Russia and Poland May Find Common Ground Despite Diplomatic Rift
World
Russia and Poland May Find Common Ground Despite Diplomatic Rift
Western Break With China May Send Living Standards in Europe and US Plunging
World
Western Break With China May Send Living Standards in Europe and US Plunging
Popular
Modi warns BRICS against using critical minerals as geopolitical weapons

The BRICS summit in New Delhi saw member states discuss the creation of independent infrastructure and the risks of using technology as a political tool.

Modi warns BRICS against using critical minerals as geopolitical weapons
Western Break With China May Send Living Standards in Europe and US Plunging
Western Break With China May Send Living Standards in Europe and US Plunging
Russia and Poland May Find Common Ground Despite Diplomatic Rift
India builds new missile test sites in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
Kazakhstan targets 100 million tons of transit cargo
Tajikistan reports disappearance of over 1,300 glaciers
Russian Far East ports to add 63 million tons of capacity by 2030
Russian Far East ports to add 63 million tons of capacity by 2030
Last materials
Chinese Firms Invest $140 Million to Turn Uzbekistan Textile Hub
Kyrgyzstan's Trade Hits $10 Billion, but EAEU Balance Shifts Toward Imports
Guidelines for transitioning to a fall beauty and skincare regime
Kyrgyzstan and China Reach $940,000 Agreement for Bedel Bridge Construction
New No-Injection Weight-Loss Pill Helps Cut Body Weight by 12 Percent
Lamb Ribs with Savory Vegetable Bread Galettes
How to Wear Wide-Leg Jeans Without Losing Your Shape
Chocolate Gingerbread and Cherry No-Bake Cake
A Whole Tray of Tender Mini Cakes: These Sour Cream Tartlets Take Just 30 Minutes
Quick-Pickled Tomatoes with Garlic and Cilantro
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.