Kyrgyzstan's Trade Hits $10 Billion, but EAEU Balance Shifts Toward Imports

Kyrgyzstan's total external and mutual trade reached $10 billion in the first seven months of 2026, a 7.7% increase compared to the same period in 2025, according to the National Statistical Committee.
While the headline figure shows growth, the internal structure of trade within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) reveals a diverging trend. Mutual trade with EAEU member states rose by 5.4% to $3.7 billion, but this growth was driven entirely by imports.
The data shows a widening gap in EAEU trade flows: imports grew by 7.2%, while exports fell by 2.0%. This suggests that the increase in total trade volume is not a result of expanded Kyrgyz production or export capacity, but rather a rise in the consumption of foreign goods.
The geographical concentration of this trade remains high. Russia continues to dominate Kyrgyzstan's EAEU partnerships, accounting for 65.1% of mutual trade, followed by Kazakhstan at 32.4%.
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