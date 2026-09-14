Kyrgyzstan's Trade Hits $10 Billion, but EAEU Balance Shifts Toward Imports

Kyrgyzstan's total external and mutual trade reached $10 billion in the first seven months of 2026, a 7.7% increase compared to the same period in 2025, according to the National Statistical Committee.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vilya Shoni, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Kyrgyzstan

While the headline figure shows growth, the internal structure of trade within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) reveals a diverging trend. Mutual trade with EAEU member states rose by 5.4% to $3.7 billion, but this growth was driven entirely by imports.

The data shows a widening gap in EAEU trade flows: imports grew by 7.2%, while exports fell by 2.0%. This suggests that the increase in total trade volume is not a result of expanded Kyrgyz production or export capacity, but rather a rise in the consumption of foreign goods.

The geographical concentration of this trade remains high. Russia continues to dominate Kyrgyzstan's EAEU partnerships, accounting for 65.1% of mutual trade, followed by Kazakhstan at 32.4%.