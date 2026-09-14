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Kyrgyzstan and China Reach $940,000 Agreement for Bedel Bridge Construction

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan and China have signed a preliminary agreement to build the Bedel bridge, with an estimated cost of $940,000. The project aims to facilitate transit between the two nations by replacing aging infrastructure with a modern crossing.

Bridge
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Bridge

Technical Specifications and Budget

The new bridge will span 56 meters in length and 12 meters in width. The project includes the construction of 28 approach ramps to integrate the bridge into the existing road networks of both Kyrgyzstan and China.

While the total project estimate is $940,000, the bridge structure itself is budgeted at $16.8 thousand. The remaining funds are allocated to the necessary surrounding infrastructure and approach works.

Strategic Connectivity

The Bedel bridge is a component of a broader effort to upgrade the Kyrgyzstan-China border crossing. This project is linked to the larger development of the Barskoon-Bedel transport corridor.

Construction of the highway connecting Barskoon to the Bedel checkpoint began in 2024. For the period of 2026–2028, 53.44 billion soms have been earmarked for the completion of this route, which spans 150 km. The bridge serves as a critical link in this chain, ensuring that the increased road capacity is matched by a functional border crossing.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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