World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

India Sees Rice Price Surge as Global Demand for Food Reserves Grows

World

Rice prices in India have risen as geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran drive global demand for food reserves.

A merchant sells panipuri to customers on the street market
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
A merchant sells panipuri to customers on the street market

The price increase varies by variety: Basmati rice rose by 15-20%, while standard varieties increased by 20-25%. The surge is attributed to a domestic supply shortage caused by a shift toward exports amid global instability.

Market participants expect prices to remain high until October or November, when the new harvest is scheduled for collection. Traders warn that further escalation of the conflict or disruptions to logistics could prolong the period of elevated prices.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Modi warns BRICS against using critical minerals as geopolitical weapons
World
Modi warns BRICS against using critical minerals as geopolitical weapons
Modi, Putin, and Pezeshkian: A New Geopolitical Axis Emerges at BRICS
Central Asia
Modi, Putin, and Pezeshkian: A New Geopolitical Axis Emerges at BRICS
Sadness as Diagnosis: Why America Has Turned to Antidepressants
Society
Sadness as Diagnosis: Why America Has Turned to Antidepressants
Popular
Modi warns BRICS against using critical minerals as geopolitical weapons

The BRICS summit in New Delhi saw member states discuss the creation of independent infrastructure and the risks of using technology as a political tool.

Modi warns BRICS against using critical minerals as geopolitical weapons
Kazakhstan targets 100 million tons of transit cargo
Kazakhstan targets 100 million tons of transit cargo
India builds new missile test sites in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal
Tajikistan reports disappearance of over 1,300 glaciers
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
Russian Far East ports to add 63 million tons of capacity by 2030
Western Break With China May Send Living Standards in Europe and US Plunging
Iran to host Caspian Sea environmental summit after three-year hiatus
Iran to host Caspian Sea environmental summit after three-year hiatus
Last materials
Lamb Ribs with Savory Vegetable Bread Galettes
How to Wear Wide-Leg Jeans Without Losing Your Shape
Chocolate Gingerbread and Cherry No-Bake Cake
A Whole Tray of Tender Mini Cakes: These Sour Cream Tartlets Take Just 30 Minutes
Quick-Pickled Tomatoes with Garlic and Cilantro
India Sees Rice Price Surge as Global Demand for Food Reserves Grows
Cutting Sugar Won't Work: Surprising Truth About Taste Preferences
Russia and Poland May Find Common Ground Despite Diplomatic Rift
Western Break With China May Send Living Standards in Europe and US Plunging
India and Canada Seek to Double Bilateral Trade to $60 billion by 2030
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.