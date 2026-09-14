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Western Break With China May Send Living Standards in Europe and US Plunging

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Attempts by Western nations to decouple from the Chinese economy will lead to a sharp decline in living standards across Europe and the U.S., according to political analyst Leonid Krutakov. In an interview with Pravda.Ru, Krutakov stated that replacing China as the global production hub is currently impossible due to a significant technological gap and the consumer sector's deep reliance on Asian goods.

Shanghai skyline
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Pyzhou is licensed under GFDL
Shanghai skyline

This comes as European Parliament member Pascal Canfin reports a cross-party consensus to radically revise economic relations with Beijing. According to Politico, lawmakers are prepared to adopt a harder line to protect the European internal market from perceived threats to local industry.

Krutakov argues that shifting procurement to other regions, such as Vietnam or Cambodia, is often a formality. He notes that Chinese businesses adapt to political pressure by moving production capacities into neighboring countries to maintain profits as domestic wages in China rise.

The analyst emphasizes that the West cannot abandon Asia as a production offshore because the gap in technological development and living standards is too wide. Having utilized cheap labor to absorb Western production technologies, China has evolved into a leading power. Consequently, maintaining current living standards in the U. S. and Europe without Chinese integration is unfeasible.

Beijing's technological expansion has reached a depth where isolation efforts primarily result in higher costs for end consumers. Western corporations struggle to find alternatives even under sanction regimes. For instance, while U. S. authorities demand a break from Chinese suppliers, major automakers face a loss of operational efficiency as a result.

Krutakov points out that China has transitioned from a low-cost "world factory" to a technological leader. Trade flow diversions to other Asian countries typically remain dependent on Chinese capital and technology. Furthermore, China is expanding its logistics infrastructure, including Arctic container shipping, to bypass traditional transit routes.

Despite political tension, the Western economic bloc remains dependent on Eastern production bases. Krutakov noted that trade dynamics, such as those between Russia and Vietnam, confirm that Asian production sites function as part of a single ecosystem heavily influenced by China.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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