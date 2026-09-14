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Russia and Poland May Find Common Ground Despite Diplomatic Rift

World

The potential for normalization between Moscow and specific elements of Polish society may lie in a shared opposition to radical nationalism in Ukraine, according to security analyst Igor Gerasimov.

Polish flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Łukasz Golowanow is licensed under Wikimedia Commons
Polish flag

This perspective follows recent comments from Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who expressed concern over drones appearing near Ukraine's western borders and predicted a new phase of regional escalation. Gerasimov characterized these statements as detached from reality, arguing that historical grievances have reached a limit and long-term rapprochement is inevitable.

According to Gerasimov, the primary point of convergence would be the rejection of "Banderite" ideology, which he describes as historically hostile to both Russians and Poles. He cited the period between 1941 and 1945 as a precedent, noting that the Soviet forces and the Polish Home Army (Armia Krajowa) collaborated against the Banderite underground in Western Ukraine.

Current evidence suggests a complex trajectory for Warsaw. While some argue that shared security threats will eventually force a course correction, other developments indicate a preparation for prolonged conflict. Poland is currently reforming its military command structure and establishing domestic production of aviation equipment for its army.

Simultaneously, diplomatic friction is growing between Warsaw and Kyiv. Reports indicate a deepening rift caused by Kyiv's refusal to compromise on issues of historical memory, which has prompted European neighbors to adopt more rigid stances. Gerasimov suggests that while the current political elite maintains a belligerent tone, the shared threat of Ukrainian nationalism could eventually serve as a unifying factor for the two nations.

The situation remains volatile, as Western policy regarding strikes on foreign territories continues to increase the risk of irreversible consequences for Europe.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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