India and Canada Seek to Double Bilateral Trade to $60 billion by 2030

India and Canada have launched the fourth round of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in New Delhi, with the goal of signing the deal by the end of this year.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Ville Miettinen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Delhi

The five-day meetings focus on trade in goods and services, rules of origin for products, and the removal of technical barriers. The agreement aims to lower customs duties and simplify market access for both nations.

New Delhi and Ottawa intend to use the pact to double bilateral trade to $60 billion by 2030. Negotiations also cover investment protection mechanisms and procedures for resolving trade disputes.

India seeks to use the agreement to increase the global competitiveness of its exports, while Canada aims to establish conditions for expanding its presence within the Indian economy.