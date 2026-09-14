World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

India and Canada Seek to Double Bilateral Trade to $60 billion by 2030

World

India and Canada have launched the fourth round of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in New Delhi, with the goal of signing the deal by the end of this year.

Delhi
Photo: commons.wikimedia by Ville Miettinen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Delhi

The five-day meetings focus on trade in goods and services, rules of origin for products, and the removal of technical barriers. The agreement aims to lower customs duties and simplify market access for both nations.

New Delhi and Ottawa intend to use the pact to double bilateral trade to $60 billion by 2030. Negotiations also cover investment protection mechanisms and procedures for resolving trade disputes.

India seeks to use the agreement to increase the global competitiveness of its exports, while Canada aims to establish conditions for expanding its presence within the Indian economy.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
India builds new missile test sites in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal
World
India builds new missile test sites in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Modi warns BRICS against using critical minerals as geopolitical weapons

The BRICS summit in New Delhi saw member states discuss the creation of independent infrastructure and the risks of using technology as a political tool.

Modi warns BRICS against using critical minerals as geopolitical weapons
Kazakhstan targets 100 million tons of transit cargo
Kazakhstan targets 100 million tons of transit cargo
India builds new missile test sites in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal
Tajikistan reports disappearance of over 1,300 glaciers
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
Russian Far East ports to add 63 million tons of capacity by 2030
Iran to host Caspian Sea environmental summit after three-year hiatus
BRICS adopts AI framework but ignores labor market displacement
BRICS adopts AI framework but ignores labor market displacement
Last materials
Western Break With China May Send Living Standards in Europe and US Plunging
India and Canada Seek to Double Bilateral Trade to $60 billion by 2030
Russian Banking Giant to Build Massive Business Hub in New Delhi
India Increases Energy Exports to Nepal Following Flood Damage
Red Bell Peppers and Pumpkin Seeds: Essential Food for Skin and Hair
Tatarstan Ranks Second in Russia for IT Sector Expansion Rate
New IVF Rules Allow Patients to Choose Any Approved Clinic in Russia Nationwide
Modi warns BRICS against using critical minerals as geopolitical weapons
Kazakhstan targets 100 million tons of transit cargo
Tajikistan reports disappearance of over 1,300 glaciers
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.