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India Increases Energy Exports to Nepal Following Flood Damage

World

India will begin daily electricity supplies to Nepal totaling 654 MW for 18 hours a day. The agreement remains in effect through December 2026.

Power line
Photo: pixabay.com/photos
Power line

The energy will be delivered via two channels: 600 MW through the Muzaffarpur-Dhalkebar 400 kV line and 54 MW through the Tanakpur-Mahendranagar 132 kV line.

Nepal's need for imports rose after floods in the Trishuli and Lhende Khola river basins on August 26. The floods damaged power plants, removing 550 MW of generating capacity from a system that previously operated at 4,200 MW.

The Indian Ministry of Energy stated that these supplies and the reduction of reverse energy flow from Nepal will not impact India's internal energy balance. Officials confirmed the power grid situation is fully under control.

Export volumes will be reviewed in December 2026 to set quotas for 2027.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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