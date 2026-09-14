World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kazakhstan targets 100 million tons of transit cargo

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has pivoted Kazakhstan's strategic focus toward the BRICS+ bloc, pitching the country not just as a transit corridor, but as a hub for critical minerals and artificial intelligence. Speaking at the summit in New Delhi, Tokayev outlined a roadmap for scaling trade, infrastructure, and financial integration with the grouping.

Президент Казахстана Касым-Жомарт Токаев
Photo: kremlin.ru by Администрация Президента России, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Президент Казахстана Касым-Жомарт Токаев

The Logistics Gap: 40 vs 100 Million Tons

The most concrete metric provided was the ambition to scale transit volumes. In 2025, cargo transit through Kazakhstan reached approximately 40 million tons. Tokayev has set a long-term target of 100 million tons per year.

This push for a 2.5x increase in volume relies on Kazakhstan's current grip on the China-Europe land bridge, where it handles up to 85% of land shipments. The strategy involves synchronizing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route with the 'Belt and Road' initiative and the 'North-South' corridor to reduce reliance on any single route.

Trade and the Shift to Deep Processing

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and BRICS members and partners hit $72 billion by the end of 2025. However, the administration is signaling a move away from raw commodity exports toward structural industrialization. Tokayev highlighted four priority areas for cooperation:

  • Deep processing of raw materials;
  • Extraction of critical minerals;
  • Energy sector development;
  • Agriculture.

To fund this transition, Tokayev explicitly called on the New Development Bank (NDB) to finance commercially viable projects in Kazakhstan, seeking to diversify the sources of capital beyond traditional state or bilateral loans.

AI Infrastructure as a Diplomatic Tool

Beyond trade, Kazakhstan is attempting to carve out a niche in the digital economy. Tokayev proposed a 'BRICS Plus' AI Partnership to merge national artificial intelligence centers. This is not merely a research proposal; Kazakhstan is offering its own computing infrastructure and UN digital centers as the physical foundation for this network.

The goal is to create shared access to laboratories and develop multilingual digital solutions, positioning Kazakhstan as the technical bridge between the bloc's diverse linguistic and technological environments.

Global Governance and Security

On the political front, Tokayev warned against the erosion of international institutions and the rising militarization of global infrastructure. He advocated for a structural reform of the UN Security Council, arguing that 'middle powers' from Asia, Africa, and Latin America require a more decisive voice in global decision-making.

He also urged nuclear-armed states to resume high-level dialogue to mitigate risks amplified by new technologies and invited BRICS members to join Kazakhstan's initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the UN umbrella.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Now reading
Tiny Optical Crystal Paves Way for Faster 6G Communications
Science
Tiny Optical Crystal Paves Way for Faster 6G Communications
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
BRICS adopts AI framework but ignores labor market displacement

Участники БРИКС согласовали переход к экономике на базе искусственного интеллекта, однако в итоговом документе остались открытыми важные социальные вопросы.

BRICS adopts AI framework but ignores labor market displacement
Kazakhstan targets 100 million tons of transit cargo
Kazakhstan targets 100 million tons of transit cargo
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
Last materials
Modi warns BRICS against using critical minerals as geopolitical weapons
Kazakhstan targets 100 million tons of transit cargo
Tajikistan reports disappearance of over 1,300 glaciers
India and Uzbekistan elevate relations to comprehensive strategic partnership
BRICS adopts AI framework but ignores labor market displacement
India builds new missile test sites in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal
Iran to host Caspian Sea environmental summit after three-year hiatus
Russian Far East ports to add 63 million tons of capacity by 2030
Sadness as Diagnosis: Why America Has Turned to Antidepressants
Car Myths: The Truth About Cold Starts and Fuel Choices
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.