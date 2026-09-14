Kazakhstan targets 100 million tons of transit cargo

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has pivoted Kazakhstan's strategic focus toward the BRICS+ bloc, pitching the country not just as a transit corridor, but as a hub for critical minerals and artificial intelligence. Speaking at the summit in New Delhi, Tokayev outlined a roadmap for scaling trade, infrastructure, and financial integration with the grouping.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Администрация Президента России, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Президент Казахстана Касым-Жомарт Токаев

The Logistics Gap: 40 vs 100 Million Tons

The most concrete metric provided was the ambition to scale transit volumes. In 2025, cargo transit through Kazakhstan reached approximately 40 million tons. Tokayev has set a long-term target of 100 million tons per year.

This push for a 2.5x increase in volume relies on Kazakhstan's current grip on the China-Europe land bridge, where it handles up to 85% of land shipments. The strategy involves synchronizing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route with the 'Belt and Road' initiative and the 'North-South' corridor to reduce reliance on any single route.

Trade and the Shift to Deep Processing

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and BRICS members and partners hit $72 billion by the end of 2025. However, the administration is signaling a move away from raw commodity exports toward structural industrialization. Tokayev highlighted four priority areas for cooperation:

Deep processing of raw materials;

Extraction of critical minerals;

Energy sector development;

Agriculture.

To fund this transition, Tokayev explicitly called on the New Development Bank (NDB) to finance commercially viable projects in Kazakhstan, seeking to diversify the sources of capital beyond traditional state or bilateral loans.

AI Infrastructure as a Diplomatic Tool

Beyond trade, Kazakhstan is attempting to carve out a niche in the digital economy. Tokayev proposed a 'BRICS Plus' AI Partnership to merge national artificial intelligence centers. This is not merely a research proposal; Kazakhstan is offering its own computing infrastructure and UN digital centers as the physical foundation for this network.

The goal is to create shared access to laboratories and develop multilingual digital solutions, positioning Kazakhstan as the technical bridge between the bloc's diverse linguistic and technological environments.

Global Governance and Security

On the political front, Tokayev warned against the erosion of international institutions and the rising militarization of global infrastructure. He advocated for a structural reform of the UN Security Council, arguing that 'middle powers' from Asia, Africa, and Latin America require a more decisive voice in global decision-making.

He also urged nuclear-armed states to resume high-level dialogue to mitigate risks amplified by new technologies and invited BRICS members to join Kazakhstan's initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the UN umbrella.