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Modi warns BRICS against using critical minerals as geopolitical weapons

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The BRICS summit in New Delhi revealed diverging priorities among member states regarding raw materials and technology. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned against the use of critical minerals and technology as geopolitical weapons, arguing that such tactics hinder collective progress. This statement follows recent Chinese export restrictions on rare metals and limitations on high-tech transfers affecting Indian businesses.

БРИКС
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org is licensed under CC BY 2.0
БРИКС

The resulting "Delhi Declaration" emphasizes the creation of diversified and resilient supply chains for critical raw materials. In handing over the chairmanship to China, India pushed for a principle of inclusivity to ensure resource access is not controlled by a single actor.

Chinese President Xi Jinping countered with a proposal to integrate Global South markets. His plan includes the establishment of an open BRICS community for artificial intelligence (AI), the development of language models, and the launch of a digital cloud platform. Xi also proposed a partnership for special economic zones supported by a joint intellectual portal to coordinate trade and policy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin focused on food and finance, proposing a new insurance mechanism and a joint initiative for the grain market. The need for new insurance arises from Western sanctions and oil price caps that have restricted Russian tanker operations. Russia also reaffirmed its support for the New Development Bank, which now manages a project portfolio of $140 billion.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian advocated for an accelerated transition to national currency settlements, linking unilateral sanctions to threats against global food security. Collectively, the summit signaled a shift from general declarations toward the construction of parallel infrastructure, including payment systems, AI ecosystems, and independent supply chains.

Separately, Narendra Modi conducted 15 bilateral meetings, including talks with Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting New Delhi's effort to balance strategic partnerships with regional competition.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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