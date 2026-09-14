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India builds new missile test sites in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal

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India Expands Missile Test Infrastructure with New Facilities

India is expanding its network of missile testing sites by establishing new nodes in the states of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. The expansion follows a growing weapons portfolio, including new ballistic and cruise missiles, interceptors, and anti-missile defense systems that exceed the capacity of existing centers.

Ракетный комплекс С-300
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Ракетный комплекс С-300

For years, testing was centralized at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur and the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. The military architecture is now shifting toward a distributed network, allowing for varied flight trajectories and the deployment of telemetry sensors tailored to specific operational tasks.

Navdurga Range in Andhra Pradesh

A new range named Navdurga is under construction in Nagayalanka, Krishna district. The project is valued at 14.6 billion rupees. Unlike coastal sites, Nagayalanka's inland location provides a different launch geometry and operational profile. The facility will include:

  • A launch center;
  • Domestically produced radars;
  • Telemetry and electro-optical tracking systems.

This site will serve as the base for the second phase of the Ballistic Missile Defense program (Phase-II BMD), which focuses on intercepting complex long-range targets.

Expansion in West Bengal

In the Purba Medinipur district, a new facility is being created in the Junput area. Located 75 km from the Chandipur range, the Junput site functions as a direct extension, providing access to the sea corridors of the Bay of Bengal. Land acquisition is complete and road infrastructure is in place. Security protocols require the temporary evacuation of residents within a one-kilometer radius during launches.

Strategic Objectives

The infrastructure growth addresses logistics bottlenecks as India transitions from weapons imports to domestic production. The entry of private companies into the defense sector has increased the number of prototypes requiring validation. A lack of available testing slots could delay the deployment of new systems and hinder export contracts.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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