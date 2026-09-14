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Tajikistan reports disappearance of over 1,300 glaciers

World

More than 1,300 glaciers have completely disappeared in Tajikistan over the last 23 years, according to monitoring data from the country's Hydromet service. Out of 14,000 recorded glaciers, the volume of large glacial masses has dropped by 30% over the past decade.

Река Чу
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2933147 by Vmenkov - собственная работа, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Река Чу

The Tajikistan Glacier, the world's largest mountain glacier outside polar regions, is experiencing accelerated melting. The glacier spans 77 km in length and 700 square kilometers in area, with a width ranging from 1,700 to 3,100 meters. It serves as the primary freshwater source for the Surkhob, Vakhsh, and Amu Darya rivers, which supply water to Central Asian regions across a 2,000 km stretch toward the Aral Sea basin.

Experts have identified several areas of high dynamic activity and physical risk:

  • Dehdal and Kyzylkul Glaciers: High activity levels have increased the risk of geomorphological hazards. In October of last year, a segment of the Dehdal glacier—1.5 km long, 50 meters high, and up to 120 meters wide—broke away.
  • Sayid Nafisi (Baralmos) Glacier: Observations show a decrease in snow reserves and the emergence of proglacial lakes.

The formation of proglacial lakes now poses a significant risk; the collapse of ice tongues or the failure of lake dams can trigger sudden floods and mudflows.

Monitoring of the Muksus and Surkhob river basins confirms a continuing retreat of glacial tongues, a reduction in snow cover, and a decline in total ice mass. These shifts directly impact water runoff volumes into the region's river systems.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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