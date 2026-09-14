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Iran to host Caspian Sea environmental summit after three-year hiatus

World

Iran will host the seventh meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP7) to the Tehran Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea from September 20 to October 1. Following the event, Iran will assume the rotating chairmanship of the convention.

очистка пляжа от разлива нефти
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Gore Lamar, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
очистка пляжа от разлива нефти

Arman Khorsand, head of the Center for International Affairs and Conventions at the Department of Environment, stated that the schedule consists of two stages: three days of expert meetings followed by a high-level session on the final day. The gathering will include UN representatives and environment ministers and officials from the five Caspian littoral states.

The agenda focuses on finalizing documents regarding convention protocols and drafting a declaration for the participating environment ministers. This meeting marks the first such session in three years.

According to IRNA, Shina Ansari, head of the Department of Environment, has expressed Iran's intent to expand the Tehran Convention's structures and establish a permanent secretariat.

A primary focus of COP7 will be the protection of the Caspian seal, the region's only marine mammal. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) reports the species is endangered, with the population dropping from one million to 70,000. IRNA reports that 18 dead seals were found on the coast of Mazandaran province over the last two months.

Ansari emphasized that conservation measures for the seals must become a priority due to the critical state of the population. In May 2025, during the XI Nevsky International Ecological Congress in Saint Petersburg, representatives from the five Caspian states discussed shared threats, including falling water levels, pollution, and declining marine animal populations.

The Tehran Convention was signed in 2003 by Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan and entered into force on August 12, 2006. The agreement establishes legal mechanisms to prevent pollution and restore the marine environment based on the principles of precaution and polluter responsibility.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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