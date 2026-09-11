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Modi, Putin, and Pezeshkian: A New Geopolitical Axis Emerges at BRICS

World » India

A photograph from the BRICS summit featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Russian President Vladimir Putin captures a geopolitical configuration that directly challenges Washington's influence. The image serves as a visual marker of a shift toward multipolarity, bringing together leaders from states whose relations with the United States currently fluctuate between strategic competition and systemic confrontation.

Flags of BRICS countries
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Flags of BRICS countries

New Delhi's engagement during the summit reflects a calculated pivot. Prime Minister Modi's visible rapport with President Pezeshkian is a significant data point, given Iran's isolation under international sanctions. This interaction suggests that India is prioritising its own strategic autonomy over the diplomatic preferences of the West.

The alignment of Russia, India, and Iran creates a counterweight to the U.S.-led order. While the United States employs tariffs and sanctions as primary tools of foreign policy—particularly against China—the BRICS bloc is focusing on structural alternatives. The summit's agenda shifted toward tangible collaboration in digital transformation, infrastructure, and financial systems designed to reduce dependency on Western institutional frameworks.

This movement places India in a complex position. New Delhi must manage a dual-track foreign policy: maintaining security ties with the U.S. while deepening economic and diplomatic bonds with Russia and Iran. This is not merely a diplomatic gesture but a strategic hedge against unilateral Western pressures.

Despite the shared goal of multipolarity, the bloc faces internal friction. Discrepancies in trade policies and differing stances on regional conflicts remain structural constraints that could hinder cohesive action. However, the collective presence of these leaders indicates that the drive toward a multilateral alternative is now a matter of documented policy rather than theoretical discussion.

For the incoming U.S. administration under Donald Trump, this realignment presents a concrete diplomatic challenge. The emergence of a coordinated non-Western axis, with India playing a central and balancing role, suggests that traditional U.S. leverage may have diminished effectiveness in a multipolar landscape.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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