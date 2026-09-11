India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Climb to Record High of $785.71 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves hit an all-time high of $785.71 billion as of September 4, marking a sharp increase of $4.90 billion in a single week. The growth was driven primarily by a rise in foreign currency assets, which offset a marginal dip in gold reserves.

Photo: flickr.com by Monito - Money Transfer Comparison, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Indian banknotes in denominations of 100 and 2000 rupees

This surge strengthens the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) buffer against global volatility and currency fluctuations. The current reserve level represents a significant climb compared to both the start of the fiscal year and the same period last year, providing the central bank with greater leverage to manage rupee stability and external shocks.