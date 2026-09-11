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Bengaluru's Pocket FM crosses $500 million ARR milestone

World » India

Pocket Entertainment, the parent company of audio platform Pocket FM, has surpassed $500 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), according to its founder. The Bengaluru-based firm reported a net ARR increase of $250 million over the last 12 months, having previously touched the $450 million mark in April.

A person using a phone for audio experience
Photo: pixabay.com by Luisella Planeta, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A person using a phone for audio experience

The company has reached EBITDA positivity, signaling a shift from aggressive cash burn to operational profitability. This financial transition coincides with a scale-up in revenue driven by two primary levers: the integration of AI in content production and expansion into international markets.

By deploying AI tools to streamline content creation, Pocket FM has reduced production timelines and increased the volume of output. This technical shift has lowered the cost of content delivery while accelerating the speed at which new series reach the platform.

Simultaneously, the company is diversifying its revenue base by entering overseas markets to reduce reliance on the domestic Indian audience. The combination of automated content scaling and a broader geographic footprint has allowed the company to grow its top line while maintaining a positive earnings profile before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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