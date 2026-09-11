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India and Russia Explore Digital Currencies to Bypass Dollar Settlements

World » India

India and Russia are examining the integration of digital currencies into bilateral trade to bypass traditional cross-border settlement bottlenecks. This shift toward digital rubles and rupees aims to reduce reliance on the US dollar and Western financial infrastructure, aligning with broader BRICS goals to diversify payment mechanisms.

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Sberbank CEO Herman Gref noted that digital assets could accelerate trade expansion. However, the mechanism faces a structural hurdle: a widening trade imbalance. Currently, Russian firms are hesitant to accumulate large reserves of Indian rupees, while Indian companies hold limited ruble assets, creating a liquidity mismatch that complicates direct settlement.

The move toward digital currency is a response to geopolitical tensions and the risk of sanctions, seeking a route to financial sovereignty. If successful, this framework could serve as a blueprint for other BRICS members to settle trade outside the dollar-dominated system, shifting the risk profile for exporters and importers in both nations.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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