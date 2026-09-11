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India and Russia Target $100 Billion Trade Milestone by 2030

World » India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin have held bilateral talks in New Delhi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, centering on a strategic push to raise annual bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030.

Informal meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Informal meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The discussions focused on removing trade barriers for Indian exporters and expanding industrial cooperation, specifically in the steel value chain, rail infrastructure, and tunnelling projects. The $100 billion target requires a significant scale-up in non-energy trade to balance the current bilateral ledger.

In defence, the focus has shifted toward technical upgrades and fulfillment of existing contracts. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Moscow is committed to delivering the remaining S-400 missile systems. The two leaders also discussed upgrading the BrahMos missile system and the potential procurement of Su-57 fighter jets.

Energy and nuclear cooperation remain central to the partnership. Negotiations are underway for the construction of new civil nuclear reactors in India, with a specific focus on the fuel cycle and long-term life cycle support. Both nations are also exploring joint ventures in critical minerals to secure supply chains.

Beyond hardware and trade, the talks addressed labour mobility, aiming to increase the flow of skilled Indian workers into the Russian market.

The diplomatic agenda was shadowed by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Following their previous meeting at the SCO summit in Bishkek, where PM Modi urged a transition from an "endless war" to a peace settlement, the roadmap for resolving the conflict remained a priority, coinciding with recent diplomatic efforts from the US administration.

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