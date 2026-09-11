Telangana to launch CURE Bill for unified urban administration

The Telangana government has introduced the Core Urban Region (Integrated Governance) Bill, 2026, to centralise the administration of its primary urban hubs. This legislative move establishes a unified framework to override the fragmented management of multiple urban corporations, consolidating strategic planning under a single authority.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved People of India

At the centre of this new structure is the CURE Apex Governing Council. This body is tasked with setting the long-term vision and strategic priorities for the region, ensuring that infrastructure projects and urban policies are consistent across different municipal boundaries rather than being handled as isolated local efforts.

The bill specifically targets the friction caused by overlapping jurisdictions. By streamlining decision-making and enforcing coordination between various urban bodies, the state aims to reduce the bottlenecks that typically slow down service delivery and large-scale infrastructure development in rapidly expanding cities.

This transition from decentralised corporate management to a unified governance model indicates a shift in how Telangana intends to handle urban sprawl. The focus has moved toward a regional systemic approach to manage the pressures of rapid urbanisation and maintain sustainable growth across the state's core metropolitan areas.