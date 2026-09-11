China removes Intel and AMD from government laptop procurement

Chinese government agencies have transitioned exclusively to domestic hardware for laptop procurement. Tenders for the central apparatus and the National People's Congress for 2026 completely exclude solutions based on Intel and AMD processors.

Photo: flickr.com by www.Pixel.la Free Stock Photos, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Working area with a laptop

The procurement is divided into 10 lots, each linked to one of five national platforms: Zhaoxin, Feiteng, Loongson, Hygon, and Kunpeng. Two price categories are defined for each architecture, with maximum device costs ranging from 6,995 to 8,599 yuan depending on the platform and configuration.

Current procurement data shows a total shift away from Western chipsets. In 2025, four out of 16 lots were allocated to international platforms. In the current cycle, the share of Intel and AMD has dropped to zero.

All 10 current lots were successfully filled. By comparison, two lots were canceled last year due to a lack of suitable suppliers.

The move from mixed hardware usage to full import substitution alters demand for domestic motherboard and operating system manufacturers. Removing international vendors from government contracts secures hardware-level control over data infrastructure.