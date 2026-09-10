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Winter Waste Burning in Indian Cities Triples Air Pollution Levels

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World » India

Waste burning in Indian cities triples during winter, compounding urban air pollution. A study by the World Resources Institute (WRI) India indicates that this surge is driven by a combination of atmospheric stagnation and socio-economic gaps.

India
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
India

Winter weather patterns create a physical trap for pollutants. Weaker winds and temperature inversions prevent smoke from dispersing, keeping toxins close to the ground. The WRI India data shows that waste is burned more frequently during these months not only for disposal but also as a source of warmth.

The distribution of this practice follows a clear socio-economic divide. Lower-income neighbourhoods show higher rates of waste burning. This is linked to a lack of consistent municipal waste collection and limited access to alternative disposal systems in these areas.

Addressing the winter pollution spike requires moving beyond general regulations. The findings suggest that improving waste management infrastructure in underserved zones and enforcing anti-burning laws more strictly are necessary steps to reduce the seasonal environmental burden.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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