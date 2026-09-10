PepsiCo Opens First Food Manufacturing Plant in Northeast India

PepsiCo has launched its first food manufacturing plant in Northeast India, establishing a production base in Assam's Nalbari district. The facility, situated on 44.2 acres, marks a shift in the company's investment strategy by moving into a region traditionally overlooked by major industrial capital.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Martin Hawlisch, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Pepsi truck

The plant functions as a supply chain hub intended to integrate 80,000 smallholder farmers into the company's procurement network via agri-entrepreneurs. By shifting production closer to the Northeast consumer base, PepsiCo aims to reduce logistics costs and penetrate rural and semi-urban markets where demand for packaged snacks and ready-to-eat meals is rising.

This expansion is part of a broader corporate objective to place India among PepsiCo's top 10 global anchor markets. Rather than relying on established industrial hubs, the company is now diversifying its manufacturing footprint to capture underserved regional demand.

For the local economy, the plant introduces a direct market for agricultural produce and introduces technical training for farmers to improve crop yields. The move creates both direct industrial employment and indirect jobs within the local logistics and farming sectors.