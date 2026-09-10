President Putin Expected to Arrive in Delhi for High-Level BRICS Talks

New Delhi is set to host the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam, marking the conclusion of India's year-long chairship of the grouping. Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed on Thursday that preparations are complete for the gathering, which now includes the five original members—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—alongside seven new member states.

Photo: brics-russia2024.ru by Stanislav Krasilnikov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vladimir Putin is holding a BRICS bill

The summit arrives as Russian President Vladimir Putin reaches Delhi, with the Prime Minister also scheduled to hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. These high-level interactions will focus on shifting geopolitical dynamics and trade tensions currently affecting global relations.

The agenda centers on tangible cooperation in energy and food security, technology, and global governance. Discussions will specifically target the digital economy and the integration of emerging technologies across the expanded bloc.

The primary output of the event will be the New Delhi Declaration. This document is expected to formalise a shared framework for the expanded BRICS membership, detailing how the member nations intend to coordinate on international trade and sustainable development.