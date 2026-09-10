World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

President Putin Expected to Arrive in Delhi for High-Level BRICS Talks

World » India

New Delhi is set to host the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam, marking the conclusion of India's year-long chairship of the grouping. Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed on Thursday that preparations are complete for the gathering, which now includes the five original members—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—alongside seven new member states.

Vladimir Putin is holding a BRICS bill
Photo: brics-russia2024.ru by Stanislav Krasilnikov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Vladimir Putin is holding a BRICS bill

The summit arrives as Russian President Vladimir Putin reaches Delhi, with the Prime Minister also scheduled to hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. These high-level interactions will focus on shifting geopolitical dynamics and trade tensions currently affecting global relations.

The agenda centers on tangible cooperation in energy and food security, technology, and global governance. Discussions will specifically target the digital economy and the integration of emerging technologies across the expanded bloc.

The primary output of the event will be the New Delhi Declaration. This document is expected to formalise a shared framework for the expanded BRICS membership, detailing how the member nations intend to coordinate on international trade and sustainable development.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?
Europe
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Moscow Metro Expansion To Bring Direct Transit to 600,000 Suburban Residents
Russia
Moscow Metro Expansion To Bring Direct Transit to 600,000 Suburban Residents
Popular
Time Could Change in 2027: How the World May Rethink the Way We Measure Time

The discrepancy between atomic precision and the planet's irregular movement is creating a technical dilemma for global infrastructure and communication networks.

Time Could Change in 2027: How the World May Rethink the Way We Measure Time
Russian Automakers Capture 63 Percent of New Car Market
Russian Automakers Capture 63 Percent of New Car Market
A New Era in Cancer Treatment: Scientists Identify Cancers That Could Become Treatable
Trans-Altai Railway Plan: Russia Seeks Direct Freight Link with China
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
Heavy Guardians: Dog Breeds That Never Back Down from Wolves
US Government Demands Ford Cut Technological Ties with China
Moscow Metro Expansion To Bring Direct Transit to 600,000 Suburban Residents
Moscow Metro Expansion To Bring Direct Transit to 600,000 Suburban Residents
Last materials
Winter Waste Burning in Indian Cities Triples Air Pollution Levels
Money as Medicine: Michigan Starts Treating Poverty With Cash
India's GDP Growth Hits 7.8% in Q2, Outpacing Global Expectations
PepsiCo Opens First Food Manufacturing Plant in Northeast India
President Putin Expected to Arrive in Delhi for High-Level BRICS Talks
New Delhi to Host 18th BRICS Summit Amid Global Trade Tensions
Public Sentiment Toward European Union Reaches Record Low in France
Russian Company Begins Seizing Cars Over Unpaid Electricity Bills
Upper Volga Water Levels Drop Dramatically in Central Russia
One Simple Fridge Trick Can Get Rid of Bad Smells in Just a Few Days
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.