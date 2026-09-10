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Public Sentiment Toward European Union Reaches Record Low in France

World

Public sentiment in France has reached a record level of negativity toward the European Union, creating a visible gap between the French population and the country's governing circles. According to data cited by Politico, EU officials are concerned that this hostility threatens the integrity of the bloc.

Emmanuel Macron
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Emmanuel Macron

This friction is intensifying as France prepares for presidential elections. Current polls show right-wing leader Marine Le Pen securing approximately 35% of the vote, placing her ahead of pro-European candidates and raising the possibility of a change in power in Paris.

Marat Bashirov, a political scientist and professor at the Higher School of Economics, notes that a distinction must be made between the views of ordinary citizens and those of national elites. He explains that France's ruling class is effectively integrated into the European bureaucracy and the EU's management system. Consequently, while public polls reflect widespread dissatisfaction, this does not immediately translate into the state abandoning its EU obligations, such as funding programs or adhering to internal production regulations, quotas, and standards.

Bashirov argues that the trend toward national-oriented politics is not limited to France but is evident across Europe. He points to Germany, where opposition parties are prioritizing national interests over Brussels' directives regarding internal security and the economic feasibility of supporting external conflicts. Recent election results in Saxony further underscore this public demand for a policy shift in Germany.

Despite this volatility, Bashirov observes that political systems often remain resistant to protest sentiments. He cites Romania and Moldova as examples where similar public moods and contested elections did not result in a change of strategic direction. In the French context, he asserts that a real transformation in the relationship between Paris and Brussels would only occur if a systemic opposition, such as Le Pen, takes power.

Currently, France faces a strained economic situation characterized by rising state debt, which limits the government's room for maneuver. As right-wing forces gain momentum across the continent, there are indications that Brussels may eventually be forced to revise how it interacts with national governments to adapt to these shifting political realities.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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