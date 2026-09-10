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Tamil Nadu eases rules to attract top global university campuses

World » India

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed an amendment to the Private Universities Act, 2019, reducing regulatory barriers for international and private higher education institutions.

Чжэцзянский университет
Photo: Сайт Чжэцзянского университета
Чжэцзянский университет

The new provisions ease land acquisition rules and funding requirements, removing previous hurdles that deterred global universities from establishing a presence in the state. Under the amended law, private universities can now launch courses in engineering, medicine, and management without seeking prior approval from the state government.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin stated that these changes are intended to position Tamil Nadu as a preferred destination for top-tier global campuses. By granting institutions greater autonomy over their curriculum and operations, the state aims to increase the volume of wholly-owned foreign campuses and academic collaborations.

Higher Education Minister R. S. Maniam noted that the shift toward institutional flexibility is designed to upgrade the state's overall education quality and expand employment prospects for graduates.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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