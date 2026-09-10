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President Xi Jinping to visit India for BRICS summit after seven-year gap

World » India

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit India on September 12-13 for the BRICS summit. This marks his first trip to the country in seven years, coming at a time when both nations are attempting to stabilise bilateral relations.

Индия
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Индия

In a security update, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed that Umar-un-Nabi, the Red Fort bomber, had originally intended to target the Lal Mandir. The bomber shifted his target to the Red Fort after encountering heavy traffic and a significant police presence near the temple before detonating the IED.

The Karnataka government has issued a directive mandating that 'Vande Mataram' be sung or played at all state government functions. The order specifies that only the first two stanzas are to be used, except in the presence of top constitutional authorities.

On the international front, reports indicate that an Iranian ballistic missile strike on a US base in Jordan caused damage to several American aircraft. The affected fleet includes an A-10 and approximately eight F-15 fighter jets.

Meanwhile, analysts have noted parallels between Donald Trump’s campaign promises—specifically a $5,000 dividend and a push for voter ID—and the electoral strategies used in India, where direct welfare transfers and voter identification are central tools.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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