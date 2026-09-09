US Government Demands Ford Cut Technological Ties with China

The White House is shifting from broad trade restrictions to targeted pressure on U.S. automakers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has formally demanded that Ford CEO Jim Farley sever all technological ties with China, framing the company's reliance on Chinese development and manufacturing as a national security threat.

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Washington is specifically targeting supply chains Ford established to reduce costs. This includes the company's partnership with CATL, the global battery leader whose technologies are utilized at Ford's Michigan plant. Secretary Duffy also criticized Ford's alliance with Geely in Spain and ongoing negotiations with BYD.

The administration has expressed particular dissatisfaction with the timeline for returning the premium Lincoln brand to U.S. soil. Plans to move the assembly of the Nautilus model to the United States are not scheduled until 2030. The Department of Transportation views this six-year gap as an unacceptable delay that maintains dependence on foreign facilities.

This government pressure aligns with industry demands; in September, the American Innovation Union in Automaking called for a total ban on Chinese vehicles and components. Simultaneously, a bill is advancing in Congress that would block the import of internet-connected cars from China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea starting in 2027. The legislation focuses on data control, treating "smart" vehicles with Chinese software as potential tools for surveillance or remote disabling.

For consumers, these mandates likely mean a restructuring of supply chains. Replacing Chinese battery cells or software with local alternatives could impact vehicle pricing and energy efficiency, as Chinese manufacturers currently lead in charging speeds and energy density.

Automotive expert Anton Vorobev notes that the demand for "technological sovereignty" forces Ford into a difficult position: the company must either invest heavily to rapidly pivot to domestic suppliers or risk a conflict with the government that regulates its market and infrastructure.