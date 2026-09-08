Why Is Norway Reaching Out to Moscow? A New Move From the NATO Member

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Norway plans to hold bilateral security talks with Russia in the Arctic by the end of this year, maintaining a direct communication channel despite NATO's restrictive stance. According to Rune Haarsstad, press secretary for the Norwegian Armed Forces' joint headquarters, the upcoming meeting will take place under the protocol of the Agreement on the Prevention of Incidents at Sea, Unexpectedly (INCSEA). Additional coordination is planned between border services and coast guards in northern latitudes.

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International security expert Igor Nikolaichuk notes that Oslo continues to balance its role as a NATO flank provider—facilitating US nuclear submarine patrols—with a pragmatic need for defensive dialogue with Moscow. Nikolaichuk argues that Norway views Arctic conflicts as a product of US interference rather than a broader NATO objective and seeks to maintain an independent regional policy.

While legal disputes occasionally arise over Russian research vessels, Nikolaichuk claims both sides attempt to keep these issues within legal frameworks to avoid political escalation. He emphasizes that these contacts are a result of national interests and should not be viewed as a broader shift in relations between Russia and the EU.

The expert suggests that the shift in US administration has influenced this dynamic. While the Biden administration offered defense contracts and loans in exchange for increased pressure on Russia, the return of Donald Trump has led some European states to perceive the alliance as a vehicle for US dictates. In this environment, maritime incidents are treated as opportunities to resume direct contact rather than triggers for escalation.

Nikolaichuk characterizes these upcoming talks as routine operational work and warns against interpreting them as a strategic breakthrough between NATO and Russia. He describes the current activity as tactical maneuvering intended to prevent the Arctic from becoming a battlefield for superpowers.