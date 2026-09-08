World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Why Is Norway Reaching Out to Moscow? A New Move From the NATO Member

2:02
World

Norway plans to hold bilateral security talks with Russia in the Arctic by the end of this year, maintaining a direct communication channel despite NATO's restrictive stance. According to Rune Haarsstad, press secretary for the Norwegian Armed Forces' joint headquarters, the upcoming meeting will take place under the protocol of the Agreement on the Prevention of Incidents at Sea, Unexpectedly (INCSEA). Additional coordination is planned between border services and coast guards in northern latitudes.

Norway flag
Photo: www.flickr.com by Graeme Maclean, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Norway flag

International security expert Igor Nikolaichuk notes that Oslo continues to balance its role as a NATO flank provider—facilitating US nuclear submarine patrols—with a pragmatic need for defensive dialogue with Moscow. Nikolaichuk argues that Norway views Arctic conflicts as a product of US interference rather than a broader NATO objective and seeks to maintain an independent regional policy.

While legal disputes occasionally arise over Russian research vessels, Nikolaichuk claims both sides attempt to keep these issues within legal frameworks to avoid political escalation. He emphasizes that these contacts are a result of national interests and should not be viewed as a broader shift in relations between Russia and the EU.

The expert suggests that the shift in US administration has influenced this dynamic. While the Biden administration offered defense contracts and loans in exchange for increased pressure on Russia, the return of Donald Trump has led some European states to perceive the alliance as a vehicle for US dictates. In this environment, maritime incidents are treated as opportunities to resume direct contact rather than triggers for escalation.

Nikolaichuk characterizes these upcoming talks as routine operational work and warns against interpreting them as a strategic breakthrough between NATO and Russia. He describes the current activity as tactical maneuvering intended to prevent the Arctic from becoming a battlefield for superpowers.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?
Europe
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?
Giant Order for Russia's Flagship Jet: Aeroflot Signs Landmark MC-21 Deal
Business
Giant Order for Russia's Flagship Jet: Aeroflot Signs Landmark MC-21 Deal
Popular
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?

As Poland and Lithuania tighten pressure around Kaliningrad and NATO prepares for a potential conflict with Russia, the fate of the former Königsberg raises a much broader question: how far can Europe go in revisiting the borders created after World War II?

Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?
Washington's Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Could Be Market Play
Washington's Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Could Be Market Play
Ukraine's GUR and SBU Engage in Open Confrontation Over Financial Resources
AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
Protests erupt in US arid regions over AI data center expansion
New Transport Corridor Creates Shortest Overland Route from China to the Arctic
Chinese Tianyu telescope captures sky area equivalent to 40 full moons
Chinese Tianyu telescope captures sky area equivalent to 40 full moons
Last materials
Air Fryer Popcorn: The Secret to Even Heat and No Burnt Bottoms
No Gears, No Problem: A New Robot Can Jump and Land on Its Feet
Why Is Norway Reaching Out to Moscow? A New Move From the NATO Member
Breast Implants and Health Risks: What Women Should Know Before Surgery
Internal waves in the Arctic increase 17-fold as ice cover vanishes
Russia's Alcohol Market Shrinks as Tax Changes Hit Plants and Shelves
Giant Order for Russia's Flagship Jet: Aeroflot Signs Landmark MC-21 Deal
Frozen herring: Omega-3s, selenium and vitamin D in a budget-friendly meal
How forest bison return to Central Yakutia after 2,000 years
Researchers Challenge Kirchhoff’s Law: Heat Flow Becomes Directional
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.