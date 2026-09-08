New Transport Corridor Creates Shortest Overland Route from China to the Arctic

The signing of the "Mohe-Nayba-Magadan" International Transport Corridor (ITC) agreement at the Eastern Economic Forum 2026 marks a shift from fragmented regional planning to a synchronized logistics strategy. The project links the railway expansion in Yakutia and the Trans-Arctic Corridor with the development goals of Northeast China and the Russian Far East, creating the shortest overland route from Chinese provinces to Russia's Arctic coast.

Photo: flickr.com by Maersk Line, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ A cargo ship of the Danish international shipping company Maersk Line

The corridor is designed as a hybrid network of railways, ports, and crossings. Total investment is estimated at 1.13 trillion rubles, with new rail lines extending over 2,900 km.

Key infrastructure nodes:

Jalinda (Russia) — Mohe (China) border crossing: Initial operations will rely on ferry and ice crossings, with plans to build a combined bridge over approximately four years.

Initial operations will rely on ferry and ice crossings, with plans to build a combined bridge over approximately four years. Nizhny Bestyakh — Nayba line: Roughly 1,300 km of track leading to a deep-water port.

Roughly 1,300 km of track leading to a deep-water port. Magadan line: Approximately 1,670 km. The first phase covers the Nizhny Bestyakh — Khandygas section (375 km), where the primary engineering challenge is the bridge over the Aldan River.

Approximately 1,670 km. The first phase covers the Nizhny Bestyakh — Khandygas section (375 km), where the primary engineering challenge is the bridge over the Aldan River. Nayba Port (Tiksi): A deep-water terminal providing direct access to the Northern Sea Route (NSR).

Cargo capacity is expected to scale from 300,000 tons per year in the first phase to 30 million tons at full capacity, with 19 million tons designated for transit.

The Nayba Terminal: A Strategic Hub

The first stage of the Nayba port costs 10.6 billion rubles. Of the 5.6 billion rubles needed in external financing, half is expected from the federal budget. Capacity is projected at 1.5 million tons by 2028 and 3.2 million tons by 2035. To support the port, a 350 km winter road (Ust-Kuiga — Nayba) will be constructed. The terminal will serve as the primary exit point for the Kyuchus deposit and a transshipment hub for NSR cargo.

Diversifying Chinese Logistics

For Beijing, the corridor is a hedge against geopolitical risks. Instability in the Strait of Hormuz, the Strait of Malacca, and the Red Sea makes the Northern Sea Route a more stable alternative. Igor Sechin, head of Rosneft, notes that the NSR can reduce delivery times by 1.5 to 2 times and cut costs by a third.

Recent data indicates a clear trend toward Arctic logistics:

Metric Value / Trend NSR Cargo Flow (Jan-Aug 2026) 24.2 million tons (+15% vs 2025) Chinese container voyages via NSR Increased from 7 (2023) to over 30 (2026) Target Russia-China NSR flow by 2030 20 million tons Russia-China trade turnover (Jan-July 2026) $159.24 billion (+26.3%)

Regional Impact and Financial Constraints

For the Yakutia region, the ITC transforms logistics from seasonal operations in Tiksi to year-round deep-water access. This provides the infrastructure necessary to develop gold, coal, and rare-earth metal deposits while lowering the cost of goods delivered to northern districts.

Despite the strategic alignment, financial certainty remains a hurdle. The 1.13 trillion ruble estimate is preliminary. Alexander Galushko of the Crystal Growth Fund stated that most funds should come from an investor consortium and the Eastern Financial Center rather than the federal budget. However, the Nayba port's first phase remains dependent on a government decision to allocate 2.8 billion rubles.

Irina Kostina, a labor market economist, points out that while such infrastructure typically drives demand for skilled technical personnel and raises local wages, the actual economic effect depends on the pace of construction rather than the signing of agreements.

The transition from a conceptual framework to a legal agreement with the VIS Group and a completed technical-economic feasibility study is a significant step. However, the timeline remains tied to the mobilization of private capital and the approval of state spending on port infrastructure.

Source: Pravda.Ru