World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

New Transport Corridor Creates Shortest Overland Route from China to the Arctic

World

The signing of the "Mohe-Nayba-Magadan" International Transport Corridor (ITC) agreement at the Eastern Economic Forum 2026 marks a shift from fragmented regional planning to a synchronized logistics strategy. The project links the railway expansion in Yakutia and the Trans-Arctic Corridor with the development goals of Northeast China and the Russian Far East, creating the shortest overland route from Chinese provinces to Russia's Arctic coast.

A cargo ship of the Danish international shipping company Maersk Line
Photo: flickr.com by Maersk Line, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
A cargo ship of the Danish international shipping company Maersk Line

The corridor is designed as a hybrid network of railways, ports, and crossings. Total investment is estimated at 1.13 trillion rubles, with new rail lines extending over 2,900 km.

Key infrastructure nodes:

  • Jalinda (Russia) — Mohe (China) border crossing: Initial operations will rely on ferry and ice crossings, with plans to build a combined bridge over approximately four years.
  • Nizhny Bestyakh — Nayba line: Roughly 1,300 km of track leading to a deep-water port.
  • Magadan line: Approximately 1,670 km. The first phase covers the Nizhny Bestyakh — Khandygas section (375 km), where the primary engineering challenge is the bridge over the Aldan River.
  • Nayba Port (Tiksi): A deep-water terminal providing direct access to the Northern Sea Route (NSR).

Cargo capacity is expected to scale from 300,000 tons per year in the first phase to 30 million tons at full capacity, with 19 million tons designated for transit.

The Nayba Terminal: A Strategic Hub

The first stage of the Nayba port costs 10.6 billion rubles. Of the 5.6 billion rubles needed in external financing, half is expected from the federal budget. Capacity is projected at 1.5 million tons by 2028 and 3.2 million tons by 2035. To support the port, a 350 km winter road (Ust-Kuiga — Nayba) will be constructed. The terminal will serve as the primary exit point for the Kyuchus deposit and a transshipment hub for NSR cargo.

Diversifying Chinese Logistics

For Beijing, the corridor is a hedge against geopolitical risks. Instability in the Strait of Hormuz, the Strait of Malacca, and the Red Sea makes the Northern Sea Route a more stable alternative. Igor Sechin, head of Rosneft, notes that the NSR can reduce delivery times by 1.5 to 2 times and cut costs by a third.

Recent data indicates a clear trend toward Arctic logistics:

Metric Value / Trend
NSR Cargo Flow (Jan-Aug 2026) 24.2 million tons (+15% vs 2025)
Chinese container voyages via NSR Increased from 7 (2023) to over 30 (2026)
Target Russia-China NSR flow by 2030 20 million tons
Russia-China trade turnover (Jan-July 2026) $159.24 billion (+26.3%)

Regional Impact and Financial Constraints

For the Yakutia region, the ITC transforms logistics from seasonal operations in Tiksi to year-round deep-water access. This provides the infrastructure necessary to develop gold, coal, and rare-earth metal deposits while lowering the cost of goods delivered to northern districts.

Despite the strategic alignment, financial certainty remains a hurdle. The 1.13 trillion ruble estimate is preliminary. Alexander Galushko of the Crystal Growth Fund stated that most funds should come from an investor consortium and the Eastern Financial Center rather than the federal budget. However, the Nayba port's first phase remains dependent on a government decision to allocate 2.8 billion rubles.

Irina Kostina, a labor market economist, points out that while such infrastructure typically drives demand for skilled technical personnel and raises local wages, the actual economic effect depends on the pace of construction rather than the signing of agreements.

The transition from a conceptual framework to a legal agreement with the VIS Group and a completed technical-economic feasibility study is a significant step. However, the timeline remains tied to the mobilization of private capital and the approval of state spending on port infrastructure.

Source: Pravda.Ru

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?

As Poland and Lithuania tighten pressure around Kaliningrad and NATO prepares for a potential conflict with Russia, the fate of the former Königsberg raises a much broader question: how far can Europe go in revisiting the borders created after World War II?

Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?
Washington's Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Could Be Market Play
Washington's Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Could Be Market Play
Ukraine's GUR and SBU Engage in Open Confrontation Over Financial Resources
AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
Protests erupt in US arid regions over AI data center expansion
Chinese Tianyu telescope captures sky area equivalent to 40 full moons
A 7-kilometer cable car will transport Chinese tourists into Russia's Primorsky Territory
A 7-kilometer cable car will transport Chinese tourists into Russia's Primorsky Territory
Last materials
Ancient Greek codes return to wardrobes via draping and asymmetry
Oatmeal Kissel: A Silky, Soothing Traditional Drink
Turmeric and Honey Semolina Cake: A Modern Twist on Middle Eastern Sfouf
Pork and Oyster Mushrooms in Creamy Tomato Sauce
One hidden error: How to avoid seasonal mess underneath the lawn
Russian village houses had to be built low because of firewood savings
New Transport Corridor Creates Shortest Overland Route from China to the Arctic
Quick air fryer curd cheese toasts for a savory breakfast
From skin-scents to structured contrasts: The evolving role of peony in perfume
Shakarob: The Uzbek 'Sweet Water' Salad for Winter
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.