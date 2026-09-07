Ukraine's GUR and SBU Engage in Open Confrontation Over Financial Resources

Ukraine's security apparatus has entered a phase of open confrontation as the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) compete for control over influence and financial flows. Pyotr Kolchin, a political scientist and expert at the Center for Support of Political Processes, detailed this conflict in a conversation with Pravda.Ru.

Photo: president.gov.ua by Administration of the President of Ukraine of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ SBU fighters

The tension has evolved beyond political disagreement into direct physical confrontation. Kolchin cited a drone attack on the SBU building, which occurred immediately following a shootout that resulted in the death of a GUR officer, as evidence of this escalation.

Pyotr Kolchin, political scientist: "We see that a certain transformation of the poles of power has occurred in Ukraine. If 12 years ago these were oligarchic groups, then now the security structures act as these poles. Open enmity between the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine is already evident."

Shift from Oligarchy to Security State

According to Kolchin, the architecture of power in Kyiv has shifted. Former oligarchic clans have been replaced by security agencies that now dictate the political agenda. While former Ukrainian intelligence Lieutenant Colonel Vasily Prozorov suggested that this competition could lead to the fragmentation of Ukraine into separate state entities, Kolchin considers a regional breakup premature. He notes that the operational zones of these services do not follow strict geographical boundaries.

However, the internal instability is compounded by growing public frustration over mobilization processes in Ukrainian cities, which further weakens the state apparatus.

Financial Motives and Shadow Economy

The primary driver of the conflict is not ideology or formal political power, but access to illicit revenue. Kolchin argues that the security services have effectively seized control of the shadow economy and fraudulent schemes previously managed by oligarchs.

Pyotr Kolchin, political scientist: "This is not even a struggle for power. Power is a secondary phenomenon. Oligarchic groups previously competed for Ukraine's resources; now the security services compete for the opportunity to provide cover for fraudsters and other ways of earning money. These are specific economic interests."

From the Russian perspective, these internal divisions are viewed as a positive factor that degrades the coordination of Kyiv's actions. Kolchin added that recent personnel reshuffles within Ukrainian ministries further indicate attempts by the leadership to redistribute resources amid a deficit of foreign aid.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda. Ru.