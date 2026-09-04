World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

North Korea removes references to peaceful reunification from party charter

World

North Korea has removed references to "peaceful reunification” with South Korea from the charter of the ruling Workers' Party, further formalizing Pyongyang's shift away from its longstanding goal of reunifying the Korean Peninsula. The change was revealed after the South Korean Institute for National Security Strategy published an analysis of the updated document.

DPRK, Pyongyang
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
DPRK, Pyongyang

The revised charter also eliminates references to "great national unity,” a "single front,” and South Korea itself. The changes reinforce North Korea's increasingly explicit position that the two Koreas should be treated as separate states rather than parts of a single nation awaiting reunification.

The revisions reflect a broader transformation in Pyongyang's approach to inter-Korean relations under Kim Jong Un. North Korean authorities have increasingly abandoned terminology associated with reconciliation and cooperation with Seoul while portraying South Korea as a separate and hostile state. The shift has also been accompanied by changes in official rhetoric, military policy, and state propaganda.

The updated party charter also strengthens the authority of General Secretary Kim Jong Un. At the same time, it reduces the sections devoted to the ideological contributions of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, suggesting a greater emphasis on the current leadership and its policy direction.

Similar changes have already appeared in North Korea's Constitution. Earlier revisions removed the concept of unification from the country's basic law and formally defined South Korea as a separate neighboring state. The latest changes to the Workers' Party charter therefore appear to bring the party's internal rules into line with the constitutional and political course that Pyongyang has adopted in recent years.

The removal of reunification language is significant because the idea of eventually uniting the Korean Peninsula had long occupied a central place in North Korean political ideology. Pyongyang historically presented reunification as a national objective, even though the two sides remained divided by the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone. By eliminating this terminology from key political documents, North Korea is signaling that its leadership no longer wants relations with Seoul framed around the prospect of a common national future.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Slovakia shifts approach to Ukraine support to avoid EU funding risks
World
Slovakia shifts approach to Ukraine support to avoid EU funding risks
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Russia's Su-57 Fighter to Debut Stealth Drones in Egypt

Russia is set to unveil a groundbreaking new family of stealth unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed for deployment from its fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026.

Russia's Su-57 Fighter to Debut Stealth Drones in Egypt
Slovakia shifts approach to Ukraine support to avoid EU funding risks
Slovakia shifts approach to Ukraine support to avoid EU funding risks
Putin Outlines Russia’s Economic Priorities and Ukraine Policy at Eastern Economic Forum 2026
Norway detains Russian research vessel Professor Molchanov in Svalbard
Where Is Ukraine’s Defense Industry Heading? Andrey Nikolaev Trump’s Venezuelan Prize: 65 Billion Barrels, 100 Years and 55 Percent of Oil Flow Yury Bocharov Shanghai Cooperation Organization Prepares for New Role in Eurasia as Putin Heads to Bishkek Lyuba Lulko
Laundry dries much faster: Simple hack that only takes four minutes
Japan Demands Redesign of Russian WWII Memorial, but Moscow Refuses
Donald Trump Proposes European Allies Reimburse US Aid to Ukraine
Donald Trump Proposes European Allies Reimburse US Aid to Ukraine
Last materials
Savory Surprise: Chanterelles add hidden depth to warming autumn soup
Engine stall after puddle: Problem unfolds from incompressible force
Why more gym days might be stalling your progress
Where Is Ukraine’s Defense Industry Heading?
Cracks at the Corners of Your Mouth May Signal More Than Dry Skin
Immune System Paradox: Broad Defense Fails Against HIV
Gum Disease Treatment: Omega-3 and Aspirin Offer Hope Beyond Antibiotics
Xenotransplantation: The 'Bridge' Strategy Gains Traction After Major Trial
One simple change in heat source prevents burned sugar in apple jam
Northern Sea Route expansion to drive cargo growth in Russia's Far East
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.