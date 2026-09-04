North Korea removes references to peaceful reunification from party charter

North Korea has removed references to "peaceful reunification” with South Korea from the charter of the ruling Workers' Party, further formalizing Pyongyang's shift away from its longstanding goal of reunifying the Korean Peninsula. The change was revealed after the South Korean Institute for National Security Strategy published an analysis of the updated document.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved DPRK, Pyongyang

The revised charter also eliminates references to "great national unity,” a "single front,” and South Korea itself. The changes reinforce North Korea's increasingly explicit position that the two Koreas should be treated as separate states rather than parts of a single nation awaiting reunification.

The revisions reflect a broader transformation in Pyongyang's approach to inter-Korean relations under Kim Jong Un. North Korean authorities have increasingly abandoned terminology associated with reconciliation and cooperation with Seoul while portraying South Korea as a separate and hostile state. The shift has also been accompanied by changes in official rhetoric, military policy, and state propaganda.

The updated party charter also strengthens the authority of General Secretary Kim Jong Un. At the same time, it reduces the sections devoted to the ideological contributions of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, suggesting a greater emphasis on the current leadership and its policy direction.

Similar changes have already appeared in North Korea's Constitution. Earlier revisions removed the concept of unification from the country's basic law and formally defined South Korea as a separate neighboring state. The latest changes to the Workers' Party charter therefore appear to bring the party's internal rules into line with the constitutional and political course that Pyongyang has adopted in recent years.

The removal of reunification language is significant because the idea of eventually uniting the Korean Peninsula had long occupied a central place in North Korean political ideology. Pyongyang historically presented reunification as a national objective, even though the two sides remained divided by the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone. By eliminating this terminology from key political documents, North Korea is signaling that its leadership no longer wants relations with Seoul framed around the prospect of a common national future.