Japan Demands Redesign of Russian WWII Memorial, but Moscow Refuses

The Consulate General of Japan has formally requested the removal of a chrysanthemum image from the new "Victory in the East" memorial complex in Khabarovsk. Russian authorities have rejected the demand, characterizing the request as an attempt to interfere with the historical interpretation of the outcomes of World War II.

Photo: National travel portal City of Khabarovsk

The dispute centers on a specific element of the monument: a border post being broken by a Soviet soldier with a rifle butt. The post features a chrysanthemum, the emblem of the Japanese imperial dynasty and a national symbol. In an official note, the consulate stated that the use of the flower in this context offends national sentiments and violates protocol norms regarding Japanese state symbolism.

Political analyst Sergey Mironov told Pravda.Ru that the request is an attempt to strip the monument of its historical meaning, noting that the chrysanthemum served as a symbol of Japanese militarism during that period. Russian historians and the memorial's designers maintain that the symbol historically marked Japanese presence on occupied territories and borders. They argue that the destruction of the post symbolizes the elimination of threats in the Far East and the defeat of the Kwantung Army; removing the element would compromise the logical integrity of the work.

Russia has stated that no changes will be made to the design, as the memorial documents specific historical events. The chrysanthemum is treated not as a decorative element, but as a marker of the defeated adversary. International policy expert Olga Larina told Pravda.Ru that since the memorial is located on Russian territory and is dedicated to internationally recognized events, there are no legal grounds for a foreign consulate to dictate artistic decisions.

The incident occurs against a backdrop of cooling relations between Moscow and Tokyo. The refusal to concede on the design reflects a policy of non-compromise regarding historical memory and the events that established current borders in the Asia-Pacific region.

Installation of the complex continues according to the original plan. Khabarovsk authorities confirmed that all elements will remain as designed. The official opening of the "Victory in the East" complex is scheduled for September 5, coinciding with the anniversary of the end of World War II.

Political analyst Anton Kudryavtsev told Pravda.Ru that the situation reflects a broader geopolitical conflict, where the memorial serves as a symbol of the end of the empire. The decision to maintain the original design fixes the status quo regarding the results of the war.